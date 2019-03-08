Pell races to 5k grass track title at Bredfield

Harley Pell (pink helmet) won the Women's 5km Championship at Bredfield. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

The Women's Five-Kilometre Grass Track Championship was the centrepiece of the racing at Bredfield near Woodbridge, promoted by the Plomesgate CC and drawing contestants from far afield, writes Fergus Muir.

Kirsten Hamilton (second from right) and Jo Smith (far left) feature in this start at the Bredfield Grass track meeting near Woodbridge. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Kirsten Hamilton (second from right) and Jo Smith (far left) feature in this start at the Bredfield Grass track meeting near Woodbridge. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

It was great to see Ipswich BC rider Kirsten Hamilton, a relative newcomer to racing, among the group of six who rode off the front of the field.

From this group Cambridge rider Harley Pell, well known in the East as a cyclo-cross contestant, put in an attack that no one could match. Pell took a clear win from Jo Smith (Thanet RT) with Hamilton top local rider in sixth place.

The big events were interspersed with a race for young riders, with overheard comments from Under 10s showing them well-versed in post race analysis/excuses: "I was boxed in", and "I was really wide on the bend."

Sponsorship from Adnams Brewery enabled senior prizes on an event rather than omnium basis , with "Eight K" winner Laurence Lisher (Rock & Road Cycles) getting marginally the largest haul.

Matt Jacobs (Plomesgate CC) heads the Eight Kilometre field at Bredfield. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Matt Jacobs (Plomesgate CC) heads the Eight Kilometre field at Bredfield. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Only a few miles away, competitors in the Ipswich Bicycle Club Road Race for entry-level riders sped between the richly flowered verges of the Tunstall circuit.

They were recently-watered flowers and, amazingly for the Suffolk Sandlings, the bunch had to negotiate a flood on every lap.

Perhaps it dampened their spirits, because no break succeeded and 40-odd riders contested the finish - less a few who fell off on the last corner.

Clear winner was Ipswich BC's Chris Parker who had a few metres in hand over a phalanx of yellow-vested men - headed by Ben Howell and Peter Fuller of Strada Sport, with Dan Drewery of Fast Test in fifth place.

Chris Parker (Ipswich BC) wins his own club’s 60 mile road race. Picture: FERGIS MUIR Chris Parker (Ipswich BC) wins his own club’s 60 mile road race. Picture: FERGIS MUIR

Other local riders getting in on the top ten included Douglas Allen (Velo-Schils, eighth) and Aston Bird (Orwell Velo, tenth).

Improving numbers of women competing in the Suffolk Cycles Race Series races at Trinity Park, Ipswich have been a feature this year, with 23 turning out for the fourth round.

Starting in three groups on a handicap basis the lesser riders were the stars of round four with a well-organised middle group staying ahead to share the top positions. The win going to Jodie Taylor (Team Terminator) from Caroline Humphries and Kirsten Hamilton (both Ipswich BC), with Becky Ridge (TPH Racing) in fourth place.

The podium at the Ipswich BC Road Race: L-R Ben Howell (2nd), winner Chris Parker and Peter Fuller. Picture: FERGUS MUIR The podium at the Ipswich BC Road Race: L-R Ben Howell (2nd), winner Chris Parker and Peter Fuller. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Velo Schils rider Dale Johnston scored his third win in four outings in top men's race. Johnson learnt his bike-handling skills in moto-cross and says that he can relax and breathe though the tight final corner, while at this tense moment others hold their breath. He reckons it gives him the edge in the final blast.

Next places went to Matt Webster, Kieran Jarvis and Ben Beynon. In the supporting men's race William Hughes (Ipswich BC) won from Junior Ryan Gooderham (TPH) and Spencer Laborde (Iceni Velo)

The claylands of Hintlesham were hard, fast-running and dusty for Mud, Sweat and Gears MTB racing where Jason Bouttell of Newmarket and Elvita Branch from Felixstowe were the Expert/Elite winners.

A tricky point where a rare bit of mud came just before wooden plank-bridge over a stream provided a few heart-stopping moments

Hintlesham Elite Men’s winner Jason Bouttell, from Newmarket. Picture: JOHN STYLES Hintlesham Elite Men’s winner Jason Bouttell, from Newmarket. Picture: JOHN STYLES

Liam Manser (Renvale RT) was Bouttell's nearest challenger, but each lap the Newmarket man was just a few seconds faster.

Local men Mark Wingar and Mark Wellsted took third and fourth in the Vets 50-plus, but Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) always look safe in the lead.

The Zak Carr Trophy 25 mile time-trial on a sporting course based near Hadleigh -"sporting" in this context meaning undulating and twisty - was won by David Crisp of 3T Racing in 57:14 . John Bradbury (CC Sudbury) was second in 57:39 and Mark Arnold third in 59:00.

Kerry Tate of Newmarket T&CCC (24:05) was women's winner of the Norwich ABC 10 at Wortwell while Simon Hance (Stow & District, 20:29) was fastest man, ahead of second-placed Paul Jay (VeloVelocity 20:48).

Second-placed Liam Manser of the Suffolk-based Renvale RT team at Hintlesham. Picture: JOHN STYLES Second-placed Liam Manser of the Suffolk-based Renvale RT team at Hintlesham. Picture: JOHN STYLES

RESULT - Ipswich BC Road Race, 64 miles, Tunstall, Suffolk: 1 Chris Parker (Ipswich BC), 2 Ben Howell (Strada-Sport), 3 Peter Fuller (Strada-Sport), 4 Paul Brooks (Rapha CC), 5 Daniel Drewery (Fast Test RT), 6 Paul Wright (VC Baracchi), 7 Matthew Watts (Strada-Sport), 8 Douglas Allen (Velo Schils), 9 Sam Yates Strada-Sport. 10 Aston Bird (Orwell Velo).