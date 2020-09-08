14-year-old beats father Club Captain to win Thorpeness Club Championship

Showing great promise for the future, 14 year old Harry Brinded won the Thorpeness Golf Club Championship beating his father James Brinded, the Club Captain, into second place by six shots over the two-day event.

Open to club members of all ages and handicaps, the annual championship was held at the weekend.

Thought to be the youngest winner in the club’s history, Harry has now overtaken his father as his handicap has been cut to 5, while James is off 6.

Delighted with his win, Harry was presented with the shield and a prize voucher; “That was a great outcome. I’m thrilled that I now have enough funds to buy the Vokey wedges I have been saving up for”, said the young champion.

Organised by Thorpeness Golf Club members committee, the event is played over 36 holes across the two days. Harry won with a score of 77 on the first day and 75 on the second, a total of 152. He was leading going into the back nine but took a 7 on the par 5 14th hole, he recovered well, playing the last four holes in 2 under par, making birdies at the 16th and 17th holes with a level par second 9. Harry’s father James, was runner up with scores of 78 and 80, a total of 158.

Commenting on his son’s win, James said: ”I am extremely proud of Harry’s achievements, he has come a long way since picking up a set of plastic golf clubs for the first time aged two and practising in our back garden.

“It has always been our aim to make Thorpeness an all-inclusive family club welcoming all ages to come and play with a chance to receive professional tuition. We hope Harry’s win will show other youngsters what can be achieved and encourage them to join us”.

Thorpeness Club’s Director of Golf, Christine Langford added; “I am thrilled that Harry has taken first place this year, he was very focused throughout the event showing amazing skill and will go on to more great achievements in the future”.