'We are not going along just to make up the numbers' - Pell on Manchester United trip

Harry Pell, who believes the pressure will be on Manchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Fit-again midfielder, Harry Pell, insists that Colchester United are not just going to Manchester United "to make up the numbers" ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford.

Fans flood onto the pitch after Colchester United's penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham. U's supporters will be in their many thousands at Old Trafford. Picture: STEVE WALLER Fans flood onto the pitch after Colchester United's penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham. U's supporters will be in their many thousands at Old Trafford. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The League Two U's have already knocked out the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace (away) and Tottenham (at home) in the competition, both via penalty shoot-outs after 0-0 draws, so have earned their big night out at Manchester United.

"The Cup has been the highlight of our season so far," enthused Pell.

"I think we have earned the right to be in the quarters, and earned the right to have a cup tie away at Old Trafford.

"We are not going along just to make up the numbers - the boys will be wanting to do a job on them. The pressure is definitely on Manchester United, not on us.

"That pressure will soon ramp up if they are being held by a League Two team in front of such a big crowd," added Pell.

The ex-Cheltenham Town man continued: "It's definitely a highlight of anyone's season.

"Our fans will play their part. They have a team they can be proud of, to get this far in the cup.

"And who knows when that will stop?" concluded Pell.