E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'We are not going along just to make up the numbers' - Pell on Manchester United trip

PUBLISHED: 16:02 17 December 2019

Harry Pell, who believes the pressure will be on Manchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Harry Pell, who believes the pressure will be on Manchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Fit-again midfielder, Harry Pell, insists that Colchester United are not just going to Manchester United "to make up the numbers" ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford.

Fans flood onto the pitch after Colchester United's penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham. U's supporters will be in their many thousands at Old Trafford. Picture: STEVE WALLERFans flood onto the pitch after Colchester United's penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham. U's supporters will be in their many thousands at Old Trafford. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The League Two U's have already knocked out the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace (away) and Tottenham (at home) in the competition, both via penalty shoot-outs after 0-0 draws, so have earned their big night out at Manchester United.

"The Cup has been the highlight of our season so far," enthused Pell.

"I think we have earned the right to be in the quarters, and earned the right to have a cup tie away at Old Trafford.

"We are not going along just to make up the numbers - the boys will be wanting to do a job on them. The pressure is definitely on Manchester United, not on us.

You may also want to watch:

- Five reasons why the U's can complete a hat-trick of Cup shocks at Old Trafford

"That pressure will soon ramp up if they are being held by a League Two team in front of such a big crowd," added Pell.

The ex-Cheltenham Town man continued: "It's definitely a highlight of anyone's season.

"Our fans will play their part. They have a team they can be proud of, to get this far in the cup.

"And who knows when that will stop?" concluded Pell.

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I’m ready to go’... Freddie Sears boost for Blues as comeback continues apace

Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

TV star opens new school library

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists