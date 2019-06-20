Witches are ‘doing everything asked of them’... Team boss Hawkins rallies fans

Sunshine and Showers

20 June, 2019 - 06:00
Krystian Pieszczek, (4) Thomas Jorgensen, (3) Ty Proctor and (7) Cameron Heeps fying into turn one at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night. Picture: Ian Burt

Krystian Pieszczek, (4) Thomas Jorgensen, (3) Ty Proctor and (7) Cameron Heeps fying into turn one at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Ipswich Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins is hoping fans continue to get behind his team.

Ty Proctor out in front ahead of Ipswich's Chris Harris. Picture: Ian BurtTy Proctor out in front ahead of Ipswich's Chris Harris. Picture: Ian Burt

The Suffolk side have made a cracking start to the season and are sitting in second place in the Premiership, four points behind leaders Belle Vue Aces, but with three meetings in hand.

They secured a dramatic draw at King's Lynn on Monday night and face the Stars in a return clash at Foxhall Stadium tonight, 7.30pm.

"We hope we have a big crowd on Thursday because these boys deserve it, they are doing everything asked of them," Hawkins said.

"I am sure everyone will get behind them and the fans were terrific on Monday night at Lynn.

"You could just hear them cheering and shouting.

"It was nice to send them home on a high because our support away from home is always good."

Yet it is at Foxhall where the key to the Witches ending up in the top four and the lucrative play-off positions could be held.

Although Ipswich are still the only team in the Premiership to have won all their home meetings, Hawkins knows Lynn will have been hurt by the Witches coming back from eight points down and snatching a draw at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday.

"King's Lynn can come to our place and do a job," Hawkins said.

"They have already been here two times this season and they have got better each time.

"With the top two they have they can both score a lot around Ipswich and we will have to be focused and on top form again, it is vital to get those three points."

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins watches on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comWitches team manager Ritchie Hawkins watches on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Witches are still not at full strength despite their continued exciting form, with Jake Allen again ruled out - Wolverhampton's Kyle Howarth comes in to guest at reserve.

"It has been a while since Kyle rode at reserve so really you would have to say he is a very strong reserve," Hawkins added.

