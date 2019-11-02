E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mountain goats relish the approach to Sincil Bank press box - Carl Marston's Travels with Town

PUBLISHED: 07:17 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 28 December 2019

Town fans at Sincil Bank in good spirits before their FA Cup defeat at the hands of then-non-league Lincoln City in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

Town fans at Sincil Bank in good spirits before their FA Cup defeat at the hands of then-non-league Lincoln City in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Football writer Carl Marston has visited 120 Football League grounds, many of them reporting on Ipswich Town. Here he spotlight's Lincoln City's Sincil Bank

The view from the press box at Sincil Bank, looking out towards Lincoln Cathedral. Picture: CARL MARSTONThe view from the press box at Sincil Bank, looking out towards Lincoln Cathedral. Picture: CARL MARSTON

You've got to be fit to frequent the press box at Sincil Bank, or at least share some of the nimble-footed qualities of a mountain goat.

I always gear myself up for the long climb up to the press seats, at the home of Lincoln City, from ground level at pitch side, because the steps are many, especially if you are also carrying a lap-top in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other.

I tried it once, back in the 1990s (when I was still wet behind the ears and so didn't know better) with a steak pie balanced on my cup of coffee, and almost came to grief, which would have no doubt given rich entertainment to the watching home supporters seated in the main stand.

The vantage point from the press box at Lincoln City. Picture: CARL MARSTONThe vantage point from the press box at Lincoln City. Picture: CARL MARSTON

- Pride and passion at Pompey - Carl's Travels with Town

Thinking about it, while on the subject of stiff climbs up to press boxes, I reckon Sincil Bank rivals Crewe Alexandra's Gresty Road for the hardest approach to a press seat.

There are other lofty view points, such as at Newcastle United and Leicester City, but you can opt for the lift, rather than the stairs, at such well-equipped stadia - taking the lift is not an option at Sincil Bank.

As a footnote, one of the most awkward and hair-raising of approaches to a press box, or rather a press gantry, was at Swansea City's old Vetch Field, where the radio reporters had to negotiate a metal, spiral staircase with a big drop down to some hard terracing, with the home fans below relishing the prospect of any false move from an apprehensive member of the press.

Ipswich Town, of course, are due at Sincil Bank tomorrow. The press box remains where it has always been, at the top of the main stand, but this also ensures a superb view.

In fact, the view is one of the best of all the Football League press box views in the country, looking out towards Lincoln Cathedral and the city centre.

That view makes all the steps worthwhile, even if your coffee is nearly always cold by the time you reach your press seat!

The low-down

- Club: Lincoln City

- Founded: 1884 (135 years ago)

- Ground: Sincil Bank (since 1895)

- Town's first visit: 1-1 draw on April 17, 1955

- Town's last visit: 1-0 away win on November 2, 2019

You may also want to watch:

- Town's overall record at Sincil Bank: P7 W3 D1 L3

Quirky facts

In the early years, Lincoln City, formed in 1884 following the disbanding of Lincoln Rovers, played their home games at John O'Gaunts, to the south of the city.

At the time, the Imps were an amateur club and there were absolutely no spectator facilities at their home ground, with just one building where the players' dressing rooms were housed.

- Manchester United's Old Trafford - Carl's Travels with Town

The club moved to nearby Sincil Bank, situated just 300 metres away, in 1894, just two years after they had been elected to the Football League (Second Division).

The Imps chalked up an unwelcome 'first' in 1987, when they became the first club to be automatically relegated from the Football League. They finished rock bottom of Division Four, with Scarborough taking their place as Conference champions.

Town's recent visits

Following a resounding 4-1 win at Sincil Bank on April 15, 1961, as Sir Alf Ramsey's Ipswich side were on their way to the Second Division title - the Imps finished bottom that season and were relegated - it was another 56 years before Town returned to Lincoln.

While this weekend will be Town's first league game at Sincil Bank for 58 years, they have visited for FA Cup ties in 2017 and again only a month ago.

Anyone leaving the ground early, on either of these occasions, would have been suitably punished.

Mick McCarthy's Town endured a last gasp 1-0 defeat, in a third round tie of nearly three years ago, when Nathan Arnold bagged an injury-time winner in a 1-0 success. City, with Danny Cowley at the helm, were a non-league club at the time.

Last month, it was Town's time to stage a late, late show with Alan Judge netting on 94 minutes for a 1-0 victory, so securing a first win in the competition for nearly 10 years, spanning 15 matches.

Carl's experience

I recall one incident-packed visit to Sincil Bank, in October, 1996, while covering Colchester United.

The U's scored two penalties (Simon Betts and Karl Duguid), but lost 3-2 and had ex-Ipswich Town man Steve Whitton sent off into the bargain!

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Responding to Lambert’s comments, a happy hunting ground and returning pillars - talking points as Town head to Lincoln

The Ipswich team celebrate the FA Cup win at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Who are the Suffolk heroes named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list?

On-call firefighter John Last has been awarded a BEM for his volunteer work at Leiston Fire Station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: All 5,242 crimes in Suffolk in November 2019

More than 5,000 reported crimes in SUffolk in November - see what happened on your street on our interactive map below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mountain goats relish the approach to Sincil Bank press box – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Town fans at Sincil Bank in good spirits before their FA Cup defeat at the hands of then-non-league Lincoln City in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

Which vacant shops are still sitting empty in Woodbridge?

Unit 2 on Deben Wharf has been recently rejuvenated to create new retail and residential space on the waterfront Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists