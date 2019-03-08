Heart-warming response to Ahmed story as Ipswich Town Football Club and fans pledge to support young Kenyan

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - pictured at his aunt's house in Kenya. Photo: Contributed Archant

There has been a heart-warming response to our story this morning about aspiring young Kenyan footballer 'Ahmed'.

Great work Stu! We'd love to help out @Ahmed37905063.



Unfortunately we can't arrange a trial but we can certainly send Joseph some @IpswichTown kit, a couple of balls and we'll see if there's anything else we can find.



Joseph is part of the #itfc family now! https://t.co/AzBnjfOnKn — ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) June 28, 2019

If you haven't yet read it, do so here. It's about a 20-year-old student in Nairobi who was at the heart of, what started out as, a light-hearted joke on Twitter earlier this week.

After reading of his situation, Ipswich Town have pledged to send Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - some kit and balls.

One Town fan, Nathan Smith, has set up a JustGiving page for donations.

Another has offered to send him a shirt with his favourite player's name on the back - Cristiano Ronaldo.

A fundraiser I have set up in an attempt to raise enough money to buy Ahmed a shirt or some other Ipswich merchandise. Any support on this page will be massively appreciated. Please share as well. #itfc https://t.co/5XeiUr3aAg — nathan (@itfcnath) June 28, 2019

We are in touch with Everton about Ahmed's story ahead of their pre-season game with Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi next Sunday.

Ahmed has been blown away by the response. He said: "Wow. I can't thank you enough for reaching out to me. Of course now I am an Ipswich Town supporter. The love everyone has shown me means so much."

This is not the first time that the Ipswich Town family has shown such unified kindness and spontaneous generosity. Last November, one small gesture by Blues supporter Karl Fuller on Twitter led to more than 500 tickets being donated for a home game against West Brom.

Last August, Town fans Richard Hibbert and Damian Anderson were the driving force behind raising more than £4,000 for East Anglian Children's Hospice to celebrate Bartosz Bialkowski signing a new contract.