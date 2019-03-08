E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Heartbreak for Needham, defeat for Lowestoft and a draw for Leiston

PUBLISHED: 18:24 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 10 August 2019

Joe Marsden, who scored from the penalty spot in Needham Market's 2-1 defeat at Startford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Joe Marsden, who scored from the penalty spot in Needham Market's 2-1 defeat at Startford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

There were defeats for Needham Market and Lowestoft Town, and a home draw for Leiston, on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Central this afternoon.

Adam McGurk, who netted a 79th minute penalty for Coalville Town in their 1-1 draw at Leiston. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALLAdam McGurk, who netted a 79th minute penalty for Coalville Town in their 1-1 draw at Leiston. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

NEEDHAM MARKET looked destined for a hard-earned draw, away at Stratford Town, only to be undone by an injury-time goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Mitchell Glover had broken the deadlock for Stratford in the 70th minute, after his speculative long-range effort was caught in the wind and sailed over keeper Marcus Garnham.

But Joe Marsden seemed to have rescued a point, for Richard Wilkins' men, by converting a penalty in the last minute of normal time, only for Chris Wren to snatch a 92nd minute winner for a Stratford side who reached the play-offs last season.

You may also want to watch:

LEISTON drew 1-1 at home to Coalville Town, after taking the lead thanks to a superb finish by Will Davies in the 38th minute.

But the experienced Adam McGurk, the former Tranmere, Burton, Portsmouth and Cambridge attacker, dispatched a 79th minute penalty to seal a point for the visitors.

LOWESTOFT TOWN suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hednesford Town, Connor Deeks equalising with a 36th minute penalty after Jack Hallahan had put the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark.

Daniel Glover bagged the winner for Hednesford with a 78th minute penalty, in front of a crowd of 482, although Lowestoft hit the bar late on. They had earlier been denied on several occasions by some fine saves from home keeper Platt.

All three Suffolk clubs are in action again on Tuesday evening.

Needham Market entertain Hitchin Town, who lost 2-1 at home to Stourbridge today. Leiston face a tough test away at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who won their opening day contest 2-0 away at Barwell. Lowestoft are at home to St Ives on Tuesday evening. St Ives drew 1-1 against Tamworth today.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in his 30s killed in A14 accident

The A14 at Woolpit has now reopened after the earlier fatal collision (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge to remain OPEN – for now...

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Judy Murray to be VIP guest at Ipswich fundraiser supporting tennis stars of the future

left to right: Nino Severino, Judy Murray and Elena Baltacha at the London 2012 Olympics. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

The full plans are in for the old post office site in Bury St Edmunds

How the former post office building in Bury St Edmunds town centre could look Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Sunderland

Luke Garbutt celebrates after giving Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists