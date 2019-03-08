Heartbreak for Needham, defeat for Lowestoft and a draw for Leiston

Joe Marsden, who scored from the penalty spot in Needham Market's 2-1 defeat at Startford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

There were defeats for Needham Market and Lowestoft Town, and a home draw for Leiston, on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Central this afternoon.

Adam McGurk, who netted a 79th minute penalty for Coalville Town in their 1-1 draw at Leiston. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL Adam McGurk, who netted a 79th minute penalty for Coalville Town in their 1-1 draw at Leiston. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

NEEDHAM MARKET looked destined for a hard-earned draw, away at Stratford Town, only to be undone by an injury-time goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Mitchell Glover had broken the deadlock for Stratford in the 70th minute, after his speculative long-range effort was caught in the wind and sailed over keeper Marcus Garnham.

But Joe Marsden seemed to have rescued a point, for Richard Wilkins' men, by converting a penalty in the last minute of normal time, only for Chris Wren to snatch a 92nd minute winner for a Stratford side who reached the play-offs last season.

LEISTON drew 1-1 at home to Coalville Town, after taking the lead thanks to a superb finish by Will Davies in the 38th minute.

But the experienced Adam McGurk, the former Tranmere, Burton, Portsmouth and Cambridge attacker, dispatched a 79th minute penalty to seal a point for the visitors.

LOWESTOFT TOWN suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hednesford Town, Connor Deeks equalising with a 36th minute penalty after Jack Hallahan had put the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark.

Daniel Glover bagged the winner for Hednesford with a 78th minute penalty, in front of a crowd of 482, although Lowestoft hit the bar late on. They had earlier been denied on several occasions by some fine saves from home keeper Platt.

All three Suffolk clubs are in action again on Tuesday evening.

Needham Market entertain Hitchin Town, who lost 2-1 at home to Stourbridge today. Leiston face a tough test away at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who won their opening day contest 2-0 away at Barwell. Lowestoft are at home to St Ives on Tuesday evening. St Ives drew 1-1 against Tamworth today.