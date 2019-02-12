Henley and Cops share spoils as Smith nets winner for Haughley.... Vale up to second

Action from the SIL PA Wire/PA Images

Reports from the weekend action in the SIL Senior Division

Cops 1 Henley 1

An early shot by David Shore was saved by John Houchill whilst a Lewis Owen cross at the other end saw Mark Storey head clear. Ben Golding broke clear on the right for Henley but his low shot was easily saved. Houchill was then fortunate to see a defensive clearance rebound into his arms.

Jordan Godbold saw his free kick cleared for Cops before Clark Bruce fired wide after collecting a fine pass from Golding. Henley finished the half strongly but couldn’t find a way through the home defence with the Cops Skipper, James Sadler, blocking a goal bound effort.

After the break the visitors took the lead when Jamie Cowan latched onto a loose ball from a corner to strike home.

Henley had strong appeals for a penalty turned down as Sam Chittock denied Cowan in the area. Following this it was Cops who broke forward to level the scores.

Owen sent Jamie Eaton-Collins clear and the dangerous striker outpaced the Henley defenders to fire past Liam Jones.

Henley pressed forward for the win to keep them in the title race but Cops defended strongly.

Houchill made a fine save from a powerful free kick from Bruce and he saved again from Byron Tejano. Cops nearly snatched a winner late in the game when James Abbot prodded a shot just wide followed by a fine low save by Jones to deny Josh Smith.

East Bergholt 2 Westerfield 2

McGrath burst into the box but was denied, giving Bergholt an early lead by the legs of Beal.

Dunns shot was deflected behind by Bibby and then a deft header from Lytees flew inches wide. Woolnough saw his header scrambled away by Colver before McGrath curled wide at the other end.

Chinnery’s header drifted over and then Colver fumbled a shot by Dunn but managed to stop the ball going over the line.

Mrozek’s lob was gathered by Colver at full stretch as the half ended. Bergholt took an early lead with Jay converting from the spot after Woolnough fouled King. A shot from Prime went wide and then Evans flicked on for Mrozek to coolly round Colver before firing in the equaliser.

Lytees fired over and then Jay’s free kick just eluded the onrushing McGrath, who poked in from close range five minutes from time but Woolnough equalised in the last minute to give Westerfield a point in an entertaining game.

Grundisburgh 0 Haughley 1

This was a close match decided by the only goal by the league’s 2nd top scorer Jamie Smith with his 20th goal.

Carley’s shot was blocked to Matthews and his lay back saw C Smith’s drive from the edge of the box fly inches wide.

A great touch & through ball by J Smith put Golding in, who took a shot early 20 yards out and the ball went well wide. Hawkins long free kick found Vincent unmarked and his back header flew over 12 yards out.

A great pass from left to right by Percy found Richardson and his low cross was well defended by Gibson to put behind for a corner ahead of Golding.

Percy’s corner from the left was hit first time by Hawkins edge of the box, which Johnson saved well.

Hawkins long free kick was headed just over by Frappell. Haughley started to get on top & Richardson’s cross found Percy at the far post and his shot was parried by Johnson and Reid cleared the loose ball.

Andrews cross from the left saw Smith guide a lovely header into the top corner on 59 minutes which settled the tie.

Bourne Vale 2 Leiston St M 0

Vale moved up to second in the table taking all 3 pts from a Leiston team which lacked fire power up front.

The game didn’t reach any great heights untill the 72 min when Jacobs shot with outside of his foot hit the back of the net.

On 92 minutes Moore powered his way into the leiston 18-yard box his shot rebounded off the Leiston goalkeeper and Webb slotted home.

Other results: Bramford 1 Trimley 0, Claydon 2 Benhall 1, Wenhaston 1 Achilles 9.