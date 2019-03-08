Sunshine and Showers

SIL round-up: High-flying Henley Athletic batter Benhall

PUBLISHED: 18:44 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 17 March 2019

Byron Tejano, right, in action for Henley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC FC

Byron Tejano, right, in action for Henley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC FC

Archant

Henley Athletic sit in second place in the SIL Senior Divison after a 6-0 thumping of Benhall St Mary.

Henley opened the scoring after 32 minutes. Clark Bruce fed Ross White who outpaced his marker to cut in from the left and crash a shot into the opposite corner from 20 yards for 1-0.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Bruce was adjudged to have been felled in the box and stepped up to fire in the subsequent penalty.

Just before the break, Ben Golding’s 25-yard free kick came back to him off the wall and he absolutely smashed it into the top corner, his first goal for the club making it 3-0 at half-time.

Five minutes into the 2nd half it was 4-0, good interplay on the left, before Bruce cut inside, picked his spot and drove the ball home from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

Carracio bundled home from close range but was denied by an offside flag, before Bruce held the ball up brilliantly and found man of the natch Byron Tejano on the edge of the area who simply rifled the ball into the roof of the net for 5-0.

There was still time for a 20 yard screamer from White, as he spun and shot on the turn into the top corner for 6-0.

Elsewhere, Capel Plough beat Wenhaston United 3-1. A cross from Rymer was fired home by Danny Garrard after ten minutes to give the Ploughmen the lead, before a shot from Daniel Alderson hit a defender and ended up in the net for the second goal just before the break.

Jeffrey had a freekick saved by Tynan while at the other end Alderson had a header saved before a free-kick from Garrard hit the post and was diverted into the net by a defender for another own goal. James Moran got a late consolation for Wenhaston.

Rock-bottom Grundisburgh were beaten 6-3 at home by Coplestonians, to leave their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Charlie King got a brace for Cops, with Chas Thorpe, Keiran Turner, Josh Smith and Tom Fowler also netting. Niall Hobso’s brace and Cameron Smith’s effort were not enough in reply.

Finally, Westerfield United and East Bergholt drew 1-1, Harry Evans scoring for the former, before Jamie McGrath levelled with five minutes left.

Other scores: Claydon 3 Bramford United 1, Crane Sports 9 Leiston St Margarets 0, Haughley United 1 Achilles 3, Trimley Red Devils 0 Bourne Vale United 0.

