Fascinating races in store at High Easter point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 14:14 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 15 March 2019

Racing goes at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

Racing goes at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

© Graham Bishop 2017

After the excitement of Cheltenham, there’s an opportunity to go racing locally, at High Easter racecourse, near Chelmsford, on Sunday.

Excitable Island and Jack Andrews winning at High Easter last year. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOPExcitable Island and Jack Andrews winning at High Easter last year. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

There is an interesting mix of races for this High Easter Racing Club fixture, with the first race at 1pm.

The opening novice riders’ race includes the winners of several races this year and would make for a competitive race, if they all went to post.

The Restricted race, run over 2.5 miles, includes Higham maiden winner Bullsempire, who may benefit from the drop in trip and Blackwood Rover, not beaten far in two races this season.

The 3.75 mile Men’s Open race includes three times course winner Excitable Island, who will relish this trip, having won a 4 mile race last season.

He showed his well-being by winning a conditions race at Godstone recently. Mr Maclennane finished a close second over course and distance last season whilst Follow The Paint won a Men’s Open over 3 miles, also at High Easter.

The Ladies Open race could be a cracking race. Excitable Island also holds an entry here whilst Degooch won two ladies opens, last season. Start Royal and Top Smart are as consistent as they come, especially in ladies open races.

The 9-year-olds and upwards conditions race sees Burtredgipandgump and Poyle Thomas possibly re-opposing each other after a close encounter at Higham in January.

Daniel Cherriman will be looking for a third winner in consecutive weeks on Kashmir Peak, a winner for him at Godstone two weeks ago. Silvergrove has not been seen on the track since winning his only four races in 2017.

The concluding Maiden race includes entries of How To Get Away, Josh The Plod, Occupied, Racing Eagle and Un Huit Huit. All have finished 2nd in their most recent outings and looking to go one better.

High Easter racecourse is situated eight miles west of Chelmsford and set in a picturesque location, to the south of the village of High Easter (Sat Nav CM1 4QL).

First of six races is at 1pm. Admission is £12 for adults, with children under 16 going free.

