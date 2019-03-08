Father and son team look to build on success at High Easter point-to-point

Almost There and Archie Wright are entered in the opening race at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

Point-to-point enthusiasts will head to the delightful High Easter racecourse on Saturday – first race 1pm – with the prospect of seeing seven live races and still not miss any of the action of the Grand National which will be screened live on a large screen, after the last race, writes Mike Ashby.

Don't Do Mondays is one to watch at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Don't Do Mondays is one to watch at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The prestigious Warwick Vase will be presented to the winner of the Ladies Open. Dont Do Mondays connections will have the chance of retaining this coveted prize having won the race last season.

The 12-year-old has an outstanding chance to win again having performed well at the recent Cheltenham Festival.

The Nick Wright/Archie Wright, father and son/trainer and jockey combination have over recent years enjoyed a fair share of success at High Easter and have Almost There and Burtredgipandgump entered with live chances.

The latter will look to supplement his course win three weeks ago in the PPORA Club Members’ Conditions race whilst Almost There was a close second at the last meeting here and could start the day in winning fashion for the Wright partnership in the opening Restricted race although Law of Gold could be the danger.

The extended 3.5 mile Club Members’ Conditions race could see Back Bar give Henrietta Cranfield her second career win after the pairing raced to victory here, three weeks ago.

The Intermediate event could see a close affair between recent course winner Blackwood Rover, Laser Beam and Platinum Ben.

The Open Maiden boasts an entry of seventeen and Broadwater and Icallherkaytee have been there or thereabouts in recent outings.

The concluding Hunt Members’ race at 4.35pm has been dominated by owner/trainer Nigel Padfield, in past seasons and he has a choice of five entries.

- Watering has been taking place all week at the High Easter racecourse, which is situated eight miles north west of Chelmsford and set in a picturesque location, to the south of the village of High Easter. The postcode for sat navs is CM1 4QL.

Admission is £15 for adults, with children under 16 free. Go to www.pointingea.com for more information.