Highham point-to-point will feature some fascinating rematches

21 February, 2019 - 14:39
One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover will bid for another win at Higham this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Point-to-point action returns to Higham on Sunday for the Waveney Harriers fixture with a six-race card – and the entry includes five of the six winners from the previous meeting, at the end of January.

After two pony races, the point-to-point steeplechases commence at 1pm with the Hunt race in which One Fine Morning, the winner of the novice riders race in January could be opposed by the placed runners from that race, Abbey Lane and Weather Warning, as well as last weekend’s winner Lord Topper.

The Conditions race could see Burtredgipandgump and Poyle Thomas renew their rivalry and with a 5lb advantage Poyle Thomas could turn the tables for his neck defeat, however Chosen Rose, the easy winner of the Ampton Intermediate race, could provide a bigger threat.

The Men’s Open race sees course specialist Broken Eagle and closest pursuer Steeles Terrace oppose each other again. Broken Eagle secured an easy victory last month but Steeles Terrace could be more of a threat, this time, with Dont Do Mondays and Call Me Vic also contenders.

The Ladies Open has a strong entry and features all three that ran in the equivalent race at the January meeting, when Start Royal came out on top.

The line-up also boasts the very useful, dual course winner Top Smart whilst Karinga Dancer, successful at Higham last season and the capable Mighty Leader add further interest.

The Andrew Pennock trained Laser Beam looks to be the one to follow in the Open Maiden. This Irish import has finished placed in points and is an interesting recruit.

The racing concludes with an intriguing contest for the Restricted race featuring half brothers and Cottenham maiden winners Black Jewel and Captiva Island. Bullsempire, won his maiden race here at Higham and Steel The China, was a winner in Yorkshire on his second start last season.

First race is at 1pm with pony racing from 12 noon. Adults cost £15, under 17’s free. Higham is west of the A12 between Colchester and Ipswich using the B1068 turn-off towards Stoke-by-Nayland, post code CO7 6NG.

For further details go to www.pointingea.com

