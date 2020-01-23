Just Cause and Thetalkinghorse set for tussle at Higham point-to-point

Thetalkinghorse and Tom McClorey in winning action at Horseheath last February. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

East Anglian point-to-point action continues on Sunday with the North Norfolk Harriers meeting at Higham, on the Suffolk/Essex border, writes Mike Ashby.

The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case were winners at Higham�s Easter meeting last season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case were winners at Higham�s Easter meeting last season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The first of six races is at 12 noon, with a total of 63 entries having been received.

The course is reported to be in excellent shape and the Men's Open could result in a tussle between Thetalkinghorse and Just Cause. The former has won 13 point-to-points and one hunter 'chase during his career but in his only run at Higham, four years ago, he unseated Tom McClorey when in a prominent position.

Just Cause recorded a comfortable success at Ampton a fortnight ago and could supplement that victory here, for the Stearn family.

The opening Maiden race has some promising horses entered and Bold Gesture who recently finished third to a useful recruit at Cottenham, is likely to improve on that performance. The Novice Rider's race could see Workbench take on previous course winners The Gunner Brady and One Fine Morning.

The latter is a bonny, 14-year-old chestnut and has recorded three Higham wins with his jockey and owner Charlie Clover. The Gunner Brady won here last Easter and would give Henrietta Cranfield some compensation for her unfortunate disqualification at Ampton, two weeks ago.

Other highlights of the competitive card would see Taboo have every chance in the Restricted race whilst Oh Toodles and Immy Robinson could be the ones to follow for the Ladies Open event, if last year's winner Top Smart does not compete.

The day concludes with the Countryside Alliance Club Members' Conditions race where Undisputed, if travelling from Shropshire for the favourable ground conditions, would have strong claims after winning at Cottenham in November but Laser Beam, already a course winner would be a popular choice, especially after his Cottenham victory at the end of December.

Higham is just to the west of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester using the B1068 turn-off towards Stoke-by-Nayland, post code CO7 6NG.

Under 17's are admitted free while advance tickets for adults, priced at £13 are available until midnight on Saturday 25th January from www.highamraces.com - a £2 saving on gate prices.