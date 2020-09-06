Video
WATCH! Town’s 3 goals on their way to victory over Bristol Rovers
PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 06 September 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town 3 Bristol Rovers 0... all the highlights
Ipswich Town got their season off to a fine start with a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday at Portman Road.
They scored three good goals, two from Freddie Sears and one from Luke Chambers
Enjoy the highlights here....
