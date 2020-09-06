E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH! Town's 3 goals on their way to victory over Bristol Rovers

PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 September 2020

Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards bump fists at the end of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards bump fists at the end of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town 3 Bristol Rovers 0... all the highlights

Ipswich Town got their season off to a fine start with a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday at Portman Road.

They scored three good goals, two from Freddie Sears and one from Luke Chambers

Enjoy the highlights here....

