Video

WATCH! Town’s 3 goals on their way to victory over Bristol Rovers

Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards bump fists at the end of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Ipswich Town 3 Bristol Rovers 0... all the highlights

The full highlights from yesterday's 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers.



⚽️ Sears (2), Chambers.#itfc pic.twitter.com/IJAqDohiQ2 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 6, 2020

Ipswich Town got their season off to a fine start with a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday at Portman Road.

They scored three good goals, two from Freddie Sears and one from Luke Chambers

Enjoy the highlights here....