Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Hillyard proves he is a ‘big game player’ says Seasiders boss Watson

PUBLISHED: 12:55 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 27 March 2019

Felixstowe & Walton United players celebrate their second goal against Stowmarket Town. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe & Walton United players celebrate their second goal against Stowmarket Town. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Liam Hillyard proved he is a ‘big game player’ by firing Felixstowe & Walton United into the final of this season’s KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

Hillyard scored twice for the Seasiders in their 3-0 victory over lower-league Stowmarket Town in Tuesday’s semi-final tie at Hadleigh United.

The centre forward produced a man-of-the-match display, scoring Felixstowe’s second goal in the 42nd minute and then confirming their place in the final with the third after 82 minutes.

Joe Francis had opened the scoring for Felixstowe after 37 minutes following an even opening to the game, which was postponed two weeks ago due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hillyard had a spell at Felixstowe two years ago before re-joining Touchline SIL side Achilles, for whom he scored both goals in their 2-0 semi-final victory over Capel Plough in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup in 2017.

Felixstowe & Walton United manager Ian Watson said: “I have had so many people tell me that he is an SIL player, but he has proved tonight that he is a big game player with two quality goals, and I am really pleased for him.”

Watson admitted it was an even game until Felixstowe took the tie by the scruff of the neck with two goals in the space of five minutes.

He said: “They looked dangerous when they hit us on the break when they played the ball up to (Josh) Mayhew and (Ollie) Canfer, but we also created chances and it was rewarding to score our first goal from a set-piece as we have been working hard on that.

“They kept going even at 3-0, so credit to Stowmarket for that.”

The Seasiders can now look forward to the first final since 2014 when they lost 4-1 to Bury Town at AFC Sudbury.

They will face Leiston, who are managed by former Felixstowe player Stuart Boardley, in the final at Portman Road on Wednesday, May 8.

Watson added: “It is something we will look forward to, especially as we will be up against Boards, what with his connections to this club, and Leiston.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Years of hell’ - Family’s legal fight to get son’s special education needs met

Darrell Brown and Steph Flack won a tribunal against Suffolk County Council over their son's education provision Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Former council offices to make way for 57 new homes

The former site Babergh District Council�s will be transformed into 57 new homes. Photo: BDC.

Hillyard proves he is a ‘big game player’ says Seasiders boss Watson

Felixstowe & Walton United players celebrate their second goal against Stowmarket Town. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD

Prisoner jailed for failing to return to Hollesley Bay after day release

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Musgrove ‘gutted’ by result but not Stow performance in Premier Cup semi

Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew (old gold & black striped shirt) sees his shot saved by Felixstowe & Walton United goalkeeper Jack Spurling in the second-half. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists