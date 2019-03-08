E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Let's not give anyone any reason to have doubts about us' - Holy on importance of Rotherham clash

PUBLISHED: 14:43 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 22 October 2019

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy wasn't happy with own performance against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy wasn't happy with own performance against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy says it's vital the team quickly rectifies Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley with a positive performance and result against Rotherham United at Portman Road tomorrow night.

Tomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Accrington. Photo: PagepixTomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Accrington. Photo: Pagepix

The Blues saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to a disappointing end in front of the Sky television cameras, though they remain top of the League One table - with a game in hand on most - ahead of tonight's round of fixtures.

"I think we lost the game in the first 30 minutes," reflected Holy. "If I'm honest, I'm not sure we deserved anything from that game because we didn't play how we normally play. We have to get back to basics.

"I don't think it was because of the international break or the game being on TV. Everybody has a bad day at the office sometimes. And I have to say Accrington played well too.

"It's happened, it's gone and we can't change that now. A great performance and good result against Rotherham would be the best answer for Sunday's game.

"Every game is important for us, but especially after a defeat. Let's not give anyone any reason to have doubts about us. We want to win both these next two games (Town travel to struggling Southend on Saturday) and then people can say 'yeah, those days can happen' and look forward.

"When you lose it's great to have another game so quickly because you have an opportunity to put things right and sleep nicely again.

"If we had been going into an international break then there would have been too much time to think. This is the best way to forget a bad performance."

Holy, who has been a league ever-present since his summer arrival from Gillingham, added: "I don't want to talk for other guys, but I am not happy with my performance on Sunday. I have to be better if I am picked.

"Always there are things to work on. We can't just be glad with the levels where we are now. We have to want to learn and want to get better and better.

"Set-backs can lead to improvements. Now we don't have to be worried about losing the unbeaten start. When we conceded a goal during that (record-chasing) clean sheet series, to be fair the pressure came out of me and I felt more free. Hopefully Sunday is going to have the same effect on us as a team. I think we are going to be alright."

Meanwhile, Holy has backed Toto Nsiala to personally bounce back following the defender's difficult afternoon in Lancashire. The 27-year-old, making his first league appearance of the season following a summer hamstring injury, was subbed at half-time after picking up a booking and conceding a penalty.

"Before the game he told me that when he came back from injury last season it was against Accrington and he lost that game, so I feel a bit sorry for him!" said Holy.

"It was his first game after a long time out. He just needs to get back into the games again.

"It wasn't easy for him, but I wouldn't blame him at all. He's done very well, is a great footballer and has a great mentality. He will be very important for us again."

With James Wilson (suspended), Flynn Downes (hip), Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood (both groin) having all missed the defeat, Holy added: "I think our squad is strong. We can replace injured players no problem. I've no doubt about other guys in the squad. I believe in all of them 100%. It doesn't matter who replaces injured players because I don't think we lose any power."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town to show Southend game live at Portman Road

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town travel to Southend on Saturday - and the club are showing the match live on TV at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

EU grant boosts Suffolk drinks firm before Brexit

Investment has gone into a new production line for the 70ml Beet It and Zinger shot ranges. Photo: JWD

Boy, 16, appears in court charged with attempted murder of woman, 29

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists