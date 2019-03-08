'Let's not give anyone any reason to have doubts about us' - Holy on importance of Rotherham clash

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy says it's vital the team quickly rectifies Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley with a positive performance and result against Rotherham United at Portman Road tomorrow night.

Tomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Accrington. Photo: Pagepix Tomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Accrington. Photo: Pagepix

The Blues saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to a disappointing end in front of the Sky television cameras, though they remain top of the League One table - with a game in hand on most - ahead of tonight's round of fixtures.

"I think we lost the game in the first 30 minutes," reflected Holy. "If I'm honest, I'm not sure we deserved anything from that game because we didn't play how we normally play. We have to get back to basics.

"I don't think it was because of the international break or the game being on TV. Everybody has a bad day at the office sometimes. And I have to say Accrington played well too.

"It's happened, it's gone and we can't change that now. A great performance and good result against Rotherham would be the best answer for Sunday's game.

"Every game is important for us, but especially after a defeat. Let's not give anyone any reason to have doubts about us. We want to win both these next two games (Town travel to struggling Southend on Saturday) and then people can say 'yeah, those days can happen' and look forward.

"When you lose it's great to have another game so quickly because you have an opportunity to put things right and sleep nicely again.

"If we had been going into an international break then there would have been too much time to think. This is the best way to forget a bad performance."

Holy, who has been a league ever-present since his summer arrival from Gillingham, added: "I don't want to talk for other guys, but I am not happy with my performance on Sunday. I have to be better if I am picked.

"Always there are things to work on. We can't just be glad with the levels where we are now. We have to want to learn and want to get better and better.

"Set-backs can lead to improvements. Now we don't have to be worried about losing the unbeaten start. When we conceded a goal during that (record-chasing) clean sheet series, to be fair the pressure came out of me and I felt more free. Hopefully Sunday is going to have the same effect on us as a team. I think we are going to be alright."

Meanwhile, Holy has backed Toto Nsiala to personally bounce back following the defender's difficult afternoon in Lancashire. The 27-year-old, making his first league appearance of the season following a summer hamstring injury, was subbed at half-time after picking up a booking and conceding a penalty.

"Before the game he told me that when he came back from injury last season it was against Accrington and he lost that game, so I feel a bit sorry for him!" said Holy.

"It was his first game after a long time out. He just needs to get back into the games again.

"It wasn't easy for him, but I wouldn't blame him at all. He's done very well, is a great footballer and has a great mentality. He will be very important for us again."

With James Wilson (suspended), Flynn Downes (hip), Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood (both groin) having all missed the defeat, Holy added: "I think our squad is strong. We can replace injured players no problem. I've no doubt about other guys in the squad. I believe in all of them 100%. It doesn't matter who replaces injured players because I don't think we lose any power."