'They are not only my clean sheets' - Holy on his club-record equalling run

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 September 2019

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy has kept five successive league clean sheets. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy said he put friendships on hold at Priestfield yesterday.

The Cezch keeper made more than 100 appearances for the Gills, prior to making a Bosman free transfer switch to the Blues this summer, and received a very warm reception in his return to the Kent club.

Back at his old stomping ground he kept a club-record equalling fifth successive clean sheet for the Blues.

"I was 100% focussed," said the 27-year-old. "We can be friends before the game, we can be friends after the game, but during the 90 minutes that's put to one side.

"I had just one target - to win this game. Unfortunately Gillingham had to lose, but that's a football life.

"It was a tough game against a decent side. They had big guys and went over the top with long balls, but we handled it really, really well. I'm very thankful we made it."

He added: "I wasn't aware of the record. I think I've kept six clean sheets in a row before, but that was in the Czech second league.

"Every game my team-mates make many blocks, so they make it quite easy for me. They are not only my clean sheets, they are clean sheets for everyone.

"Every clean sheet is special and if they come in a row it becomes something special."

Town, top of the League One table following a nine-game unbeaten start, host Tranmere Rovers next Saturday.

