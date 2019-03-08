E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Witches play-off date latest....

PUBLISHED: 11:28 07 October 2019

Ipswich owner Keith Buster Chapman (left) and promoter Chris Louis chat during the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich owner Keith Buster Chapman (left) and promoter Chris Louis chat during the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Witches set for play-off final next week at Foxhall

Ipswich Witches will be at home to either Swindon or Wolverhampton next week in the Premiership play-off final.

The Robins and Wolves clash at Wolverhampton this Wednesday and Swindon on Thursday to see who meets Ipswich in the final.

And promoter Chris Louis confirmed today the Witches will be at home either on Monday or Thursday next week, depending on who the opposition is.

"If we were to meet Swindon in the final, then the first leg will be at Foxhall on Monday, with the second leg at Swindon next Thursday," he said.

"If it is Wolves we meet, then we will be at Wolves on Monday and at home next Thursday at Foxhall for the second leg."

