Home ties for Stowmarket and Woodbridge in FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 13:20 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 04 November 2019

Stowmarket Town players celebrate their injury-time winner at Colney Heath. They have been drawn at home to Stansted in the thrid round. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

The Suffolk pair of Woodbridge Town and Stowmarket Town have both been handed home ties, in the third round of the FA Vase, following this lunchtime's draw.

It will be an all-Thurlow Nunn Premier tie at Notcutts Park, with Woodbridge Town entertaining Stanway Rovers. Both are in the top four, in their league, so it promises to be a cracking tie.

Woodbridge beat Godmanchester Rovers 5-2 in Saturday's second round tie, while Stanway won 3-1 at Deeping Rangers.

Stowmarket, who won 1-0 at Colney Heath thanks to Matt Blake's injury-time winner, will play host to Stansted, of the Essex Senior League in round three.

Kirkley & Pakefield, the third Suffolk side left in the competition, will be on the road away at Newport Pagnall Town, while FC Clacton's reward for a 4-3 win at Saffron Walden is a home tie against Eynesbury Rovers.

The ties are set to be played on Saturday, November 30.

