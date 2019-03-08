'I'm a little bit embarrassed... A few home truths needed to be told' – Judge on 4-0 defeat at Preston

Alan Judge leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge says the team must give their loyal fans something to shout about in tomorrow’s home clash with Swansea following on from Friday’s ‘embarrassing’ 4-0 humbling at Preston North End.

In what was their first game since relegation to League One had been confirmed, the rock-bottom Blues suffered their biggest defeat of a miserable season – and the damage could easily have been greater.

“I'm a little bit embarrassed to be honest with you,” said Judge. “That's the first time since I've been here there that it's been like that. I think the relegation has been hard this week.

“We usually lose by the odd or goal and have been drawing games, but that's the first time we've got properly beaten. We've only got ourselves to blame.

“I'm a bit lost for words. It just wasn't good enough everywhere, me included. I can only apologise to the fans that have travelled this far for it.

“I don't have excuses. It was us, simple as. I don't think manager or any of the players would try to sugar coat it.

“It shouldn't happen. I'm just glad there is another game Monday. Hopefully we change what happened here.”

Blues boss Paul Lambert pulled no punches in his post-match assessment and insisted 'it won't happen again' ahead of the final three matches of the campaign. After today, Town conclude the campaign with games against automatic promotion vying duo Sheffield United (a) and Leeds (h).

“Everything that is said in the dressing room stays in there, but what he said was right,” said Judge. “As I said, I'm just a little bit embarrassed. We all know we're down, but we shouldn't be performing like that.

“We can't have that again. We can have an affect on what happens at the top of the league. We might be down, but for our own pride we have to give everything we can.

“If we are to get out of the league we're going into next year then a few home truths needed to be told.”

Given there could be a Leeds promotion party at Portman Road on the final day, Town players will carry out their traditional end of season 'lap of appreciation' following the final whistle tomorrow afternoon. They will be keen to thank the fans for their support in tough times.

“The support we have had for a team that is bottom of the league is astonishing,” said Judge. “The way the fans stuck around at the end of the Birmingham game, after we were relegated, was amazing. Usually the crowd would be showing their frustrations, but ours haven't.

“They've stuck by us. Hopefully next year we can start giving back to them.”