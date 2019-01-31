Partly Cloudy

Jack Andrews is the jockey to watch at Horseheath point-to-point

31 January, 2019 - 14:32
Racing goes at Horseheath - weather permitting - this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Racing goes at Horseheath - weather permitting - this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2018

Horseheath officials wil be crossing all fingers and hooves that Saturday’s meeting goes ahead as planned, as there is potentially an exciting card to look forward to at this picturesque racecourse.

There are seven races set for Horseheath on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYThere are seven races set for Horseheath on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The Thurlow Hunt have received 111 entries for the scheduled seven races on ground conditions currently descibed as “good”.

Jack Andrews could be the jockey to follow as he has ridden 7 winners, already, for the season and he could well add to that tally, over the weekend.

Jack is due to team up with trainer Stuart Morris in both the opening Conditions race where he rides Bingo Star and in the Mens Open with Neumond who has good course form.

Andrews and Morris have made a formidable pair in the last couple of seasons and have done particularly well at Horseheath.

Andrews also has good chances in both the restricted and the maiden. He will take over from his sister Gina, who is out of action having broken her collarbone in a fall last weekend.

The very promising Classico Dais, who won his maiden back in December at Chaddesley Corbett, is his ride in the restricted whilst the John Ibbott trained Racing Eagle, will attempt to improve on his Ampton second in the closing 7yo&up maiden.

The two Open races look particularly strong and hugely competitive. The Ladies race includes entries from not only multiple winners Top Smart, Oh Toodles and For’n’Against but also the hugely exciting Haymount, an impressive winner earlier this month at Sheriff Hutton, in Yorkshire.

The Mens Open could see a rematch between Zeroshadesofgrey and Vivaldi Collonges, but they could both face stiff opposition from prolific winner Thetalkinghorse, who has winning course form.

The first steeplechase race is at 12 noon and is preceded by three children’s pony flat races from 10.45am and a parade of hounds at 11.30am. Horseheath has superb spectator viewing, trade stands and a public bar.

Admission is £12 for adults, with children under 16 free. The course is 4-miles west of Haverhill on the A1307 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF. All the latest updates and course conditions are on www.pointingea.com.

