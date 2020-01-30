Horseheath point-to-point: Preview, directions and prices

Fumet D'Oudairi and Jack Andrews will look to stay unbeaten at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

The first Horseheath meeting of the season has become one of those East Anglian fixtures to relish.

Point-to-point goes at Horseheath this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Point-to-point goes at Horseheath this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

On Saturday, there are 111 entries which consist of champions, course specialists and an abundance of promising young horses ready to provide some fine action, at one of the most picturesque racecourses in the country. The first of seven races is at 12noon.

Entered in the Mens Open are Hazel Hill, current Cheltenham Festival Foxhunter's winner and Law of Gold, point-to-point.co.uk Champion from Stratford's Hunter 'Chase fixture. Hazel Hill is a previous course winner but Law Of Gold has fallen on both his Horseheath visits.

Art Mauresque a recent Cottenham winner has claims whilst Tullys Touch, Inchcolm and another course winner Thetalkinghorse would all have their supporters, if the Foxhunter Champion was an absentee.

The opening Conditions race looks very competitive with several Horseheath course winners, including 15-year-old Gunmoney, who boasts 18 career wins whilst Fumet D'Oudairies, a 5-year-old, is unbeaten in two Cottenham starts. Dream Doc won gamely at Ampton and Smoke Man won here last February and has won again this season.

The Ladies Open appears to be at the mercy of Gina Andrews. Husband Tom will saddle either Kalabaloo or Latenightpass to give Gina every opportunity of another Horseheath career win.

The Novice Rider's Race will be enthusiastically contested and Back Bar, Fox Valley and previous course winner Summer Sounds appear to have the best credentials.

The Restricted race, again, looks wide open with Fiddler Of Dooney, Frank And Honest and Oscars Fame all looking to build on their early season Maiden wins,

The 4,5&6yo Open Maiden race could feature Raffle Ticket, a point-to-point flat race winner and an ex-Irish newcomer By Appointmentonly.

Bawnmore, Black Jasper, Go Go Geronimo and Urban Waltz could make the race very informative.

The stand-out entries in the final race of the day, the older horse Maiden, are On Parole and Lough Derg Sunrise.

Racecourse is 5 miles west of Haverhill, adjacent to the A1307 on Sat Nav CB21 4QF. There's pony racing from 10.45am plus a family dog show, tradestands and catering outlets.

Admission £12 adults with children under 16 free.