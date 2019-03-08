Partly Cloudy

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

PUBLISHED: 11:24 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 10 April 2019

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town can be relegated from the Championship tonight – here’s what would need to happen.

The Blues, who are coming off just their fourth win of the season at Bolton on Saturday, still sit rock bottom of the league, 13 points from safety with just six games left and 18 points to play for.

Town are at Brentford tonight and, should they lose, will be relegated to League One if Millwall, Reading and Wigan all win their games.

Millwall host QPR, Wigan vist Hull City and Reading visit table-topping Norwich City.

MORE: Brentford v Town preview

If, or more likely when Town are condemned to the drop, it will be the first time they’ve played in the third tier of English football since 1957.

While performances have certainly improved under Paul Lambert, Town just haven’t been able to get the results that would have given them a fighting chance of pulling off what would be the greatest relegation escape in Championship history.

After tonight, Town’s last five games are:-

- Saturday: Birmingham (h)

- Friday, April 19: Preston (a)

- Monday, April 22: Swansea (h)

- Saturday, April 27: Sheff Utd (a)

- Sunday, May 5: Leeds (h)

