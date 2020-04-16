E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How League One would look if games had been played - would Town be closing on play-offs?

PUBLISHED: 12:05 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 16 April 2020

The Pools Panel have predicted how Paul Lambert, Luke Chambers and Ipswich Town would have fared had the postponed games been played as planned. Picture: PA SPORT

The Pools Panel have predicted how Paul Lambert, Luke Chambers and Ipswich Town would have fared had the postponed games been played as planned. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

While there has been no football for a month now due to the coronavirus crisis, the Pools Panel has predicted exactly how League One would look if the games had been played - here’s where Ipswich Town would be.

According to the panel, Town would have lost their first postponed game, at Bristol Rovers, on March 14, and then lost at home to promotion hopefuls Portsmouth the following weekend.

With March 28 being blank anyway – that was when Town were due to face Bury, who are no longer in the league – Town would then have bounced back by beating struggling Southend at home on April 4 - in what was originally due to be their first game back after the initial suspension.

MORE: ‘I can’t see football returning in front of crowds for a long time’ – O’Neill

Paul Lambert’s men would have followed that up with another victory at home, this time against Bolton, on Good Friday, before a win at Shrewsbury on Easter Monday would have made it three wins on the bounce ahead of this weekend’s trip to Rochdale.

How League One would look now, according to the Pools Panel.How League One would look now, according to the Pools Panel.

Despite that good run though, the panel predicts that Town would still be in tenth spot in the league, 11 points off the play-offs places with three games to go – so with no chance of making the top six.

MORE: Dyer warns that young stars will depart if Town remain in League One

The pools table has Coventry City top - as they were when the game was suspended – and clear by nine points, with Rotherham in second.

Sunderland are the big movers in the theoretical table, jumping from seventh up to third, with Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood rounding out the top six.

- What do you think? Agree with the predictions?

