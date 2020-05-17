E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Temperature checks, Covid-19 tests, social distancing and no showers - how Town’s return to training will look

17 May, 2020 - 17:00
Stuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer - training will look very different going forward! Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer - training will look very different going forward! Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

If and when Ipswich Town do return to training, it’s going to look very different.

Janoi Donacien and Flynn Downes pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLSJanoi Donacien and Flynn Downes pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLS

As long as there is still a League One season to play, the Blues can return to training from May 25 - a week on Monday - but it will be subject to strict rules and protocols.

The EFL has given all clubs a 50-page document detailing how the return to training will have to look.

Some of the key points are..

- Players and all staff have to be tested twice a week, with no one allowed at the training ground unless they have tested negative for Covid-19 48 hours before.

- It’s suggested a ‘one way system’ is put in place at the training ground, while the two metre social distancing guidelines should be adhered to at all times.

- Players will have to arrive already changed and bring their own drinks.

- Players will be subject to a temperature check and medical questions before gaining access to training.

- The gym will be out of use, as will the canteen and dressing-rooms.

- Players will leave in their cars straight after training has finished and shower at home.

- A maxiumum of five players will be allowed to train on one pitch and must maintain the social distancing. Shooting and one to one goalkeeper work is allowed but no close contact drills.

- All equipment must be disinfected between sessions with at least a 30 minute gap between sessions, and sessions are only allowed to last for 75 minutes.

The EFL and relevant health authorities have to verify that the club meets the requirements before giving the go-ahead to return to training.

