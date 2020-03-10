E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How the League One play-off picture looks after Sunderland, Portsmouth and Fleetwood all drop points

PUBLISHED: 22:13 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:14 10 March 2020

Paul Lambert's side have lost seven of their last nine games. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town remain seven points adrift of the League One play-off places following tonight's League One fixtures.

Sunderland have slipped out of the top six after suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat at previously out of form Bristol Rovers (who Town travel to on Saturday).

Meanwhile, Portsmouth and Fleetwood played out a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park. That saw Pompey move up to fourth and Fleetwood climb into sixth.

Burton drew 2-2 at home to lowly Bolton, meaning they can no longer leapfrog Ipswich by winning their remaining game in hand.

Paul Lambert's men may have lost seven of their last nine games to slip from first to 10th, but the fact they face six bottom half teams in their final eight matches just about keeps alive a slither of hope that they can still secure a play-off place.

The gap to sixth is seven points, though the vast majority of teams above and below them have at least one - in some cases two - games in hand to come.

