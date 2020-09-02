Here’s how you can watch Ipswich Town games live this season

Ipswich Town have released details of how fans can watch their games via live streams this season - here’s everything you need to know...

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning fans won’t be able to return to stadiums until October, and even then only in small numbers, Town are offering live streams of their matches on their iFollow video channel, with season ticket holders getting free access, while a normal match pass will cost £10.

The Blues shared details of the process earlier, plus a Q&A for fans...

So for anyone who doesn’t know, what is iFollow?

iFollow Ipswich is the latest name for the Club’s TV subscription channel as such. It’s been going for not far short of 20 years and has been known as Ipswich World and Ipswich Player in the past. It’s run under the EFL umbrella with a vast majority of clubs from the EFL having their own iFollow service. Over the last couple of years clubs have been allowed to stream games live that aren’t played at the weekend and don’t clash with Sky’s live coverage. With 2020/21 starting behind closed doors though, the EFL and Sky have struck up a deal that now allows clubs to stream their League games live regardless of when they are played. And season ticket holders can watch home League games for free.

If I’m a Town season ticket holder how do I watch home games then?

You need to have an account with iFollow. If you haven’t got one, then you need to register as soon as possible. That’s the first stage.

How do I do that?

Click here and then follow the prompts. Make sure you put in the right email address and make a note of your password.

So what happens after that?

The Club will email an individual promotion code to each season ticket holder and you can use that code to access the live streaming via iFollow. A different code will be sent for every home game.

When do I receive my promotion code?

The day before the game but remember it’s for home league matches only. You will also ONLY receive a match promo code for games that are not covered live on Sky.

But Town’s first league game of the season, against Wigan on 13 September, is live on Sky. How will this be different?

Only Town season ticket holders will be able to watch live streaming of the Wigan game. No one else - home or away. Season ticket holders will still watch the game via iFollow but there will be no promo code supplied. The Club will be passing on email addresses of all season ticket holders to EFL Digital for this match. This is for the sole purpose of EFL Digital providing free access to the live streaming to season ticket holders who correspond to the email addresses provided. Please check the EFL Digital Privacy Policy for any concerns. If you do not want your email address passed on to Endeavor Streaming, please contact ifollowipswich@itfc.co.uk and your email address will be withheld but you will not receive iFollow access to the Wigan match. The email address the Club have for you MUST match the email address you use for iFollow access.

Do season ticket holders get free access to watch cup games at Portman Road as well, like Saturday’s Carabao Cup tie or the EFL Trophy matches?

No. Think of the promo code as a season ticket. It will give you access to home league games but like your season ticket, you can’t use it to watch cup matches.

How do I watch cup games then?

Cup matches will be streamed providing they are not live on Sky but you have to buy an iFollow match pass which costs £10. All match pass prices are set by the EFL.

How do I do that?

The live streaming will clearly be advertised on the Club website and iFollow as matchday approaches. Just click on the link and follow the instructions from there.

What about away matches, is iFollow showing them live as well?

Yes. It’s the same process as cup games and the same price, £10 but if an away game is being shown live on Sky, you won’t be able to watch it.

What if I’m not a season ticket holder, can I still watch the streaming?

Yep. You can watch every game as long as it’s not covered live by Sky. You just need to buy a match pass at £10.

Will season ticket holders get free access to iFollow to watch home league games all through 2020/21?

No easy answer to that. The agreement between the EFL and Sky is in place while games are played behind closed doors or while attendances are greatly reduced. It will be monitored month by month. When crowds are back in their numbers it’s expected that the live streaming option for Saturday games will be stopped.