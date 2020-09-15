Here’s how you can watch Town’s cup clash with Fulham tomorrow

Ipswich Town face Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town host Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night (7pm) - here’s how you can watch it live....

The clash will be streamed live on carabaocup.live - not on iFollow as with previous games.

The match fee remains £10, but fans will need to vist carabaocup.live to purchase and watch the match.

Unfortunately, the stream will not be available internationally.

Fulham boss Scott Parker leads his side into Portman Road on Wednesday. Picture: PA SPORT Fulham boss Scott Parker leads his side into Portman Road on Wednesday. Picture: PA SPORT

From the quarter-finals onwards, all Carabao Cup games will be shown on Sky Sports.