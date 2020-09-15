E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Here’s how you can watch Town’s cup clash with Fulham tomorrow

15 September, 2020 - 09:00
Ipswich Town face Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town host Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night (7pm) - here’s how you can watch it live....

The clash will be streamed live on carabaocup.live - not on iFollow as with previous games.

The match fee remains £10, but fans will need to vist carabaocup.live to purchase and watch the match.

MORE: Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Unfortunately, the stream will not be available internationally.

Fulham boss Scott Parker leads his side into Portman Road on Wednesday. Picture: PA SPORTFulham boss Scott Parker leads his side into Portman Road on Wednesday. Picture: PA SPORT

From the quarter-finals onwards, all Carabao Cup games will be shown on Sky Sports.

