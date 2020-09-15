Here’s how you can watch Town’s cup clash with Fulham tomorrow
Archant
Ipswich Town host Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night (7pm) - here’s how you can watch it live....
The clash will be streamed live on carabaocup.live - not on iFollow as with previous games.
The match fee remains £10, but fans will need to vist carabaocup.live to purchase and watch the match.
MORE: Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash
Unfortunately, the stream will not be available internationally.
From the quarter-finals onwards, all Carabao Cup games will be shown on Sky Sports.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.