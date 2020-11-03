Video

Town face Sunderland in the biggest game of the season tonight - here’s how to watch it live

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season - the two meet again tonight. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town face promotion rivals Sunderland tonight in the biggest game of their season so far - here’s how you can watch it live.

Town, second in League One on goal difference, travel to the Stadium of Light for a 7pm kick-off against the sixth-placed Black Cats.

The match is available to purchase on iFollow for £10 - just click here to buy the game.

When you are ready for kick-off later, head to the match centre via either the website home page, or the ‘Next Match’ link on the iFollow dropdown to tune in.

If you have any issues with your stream, e-mail customer support at ifollow@efl.com or use the live chat service which can be found on the bottom right hand corner of the homepage on the club website.