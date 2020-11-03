E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Town face Sunderland in the biggest game of the season tonight - here’s how to watch it live

03 November, 2020 - 13:30
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season - the two meet again tonight. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season - the two meet again tonight. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town face promotion rivals Sunderland tonight in the biggest game of their season so far - here’s how you can watch it live.

Town, second in League One on goal difference, travel to the Stadium of Light for a 7pm kick-off against the sixth-placed Black Cats.

The match is available to purchase on iFollow for £10 - just click here to buy the game.

When you are ready for kick-off later, head to the match centre via either the website home page, or the ‘Next Match’ link on the iFollow dropdown to tune in.

If you have any issues with your stream, e-mail customer support at ifollow@efl.com or use the live chat service which can be found on the bottom right hand corner of the homepage on the club website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Football club fraudster warned she could be jailed

Colleen Yates will be sentenced in January at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

High Tide hero delivers Domino’s by hovercraft

The Wright family with their pizzas from Domino's Picture: DOMINO'S/WILL IRELAND

Town face Sunderland in the biggest game of the season tonight - here’s how to watch it live

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson shake hands last season - the two meet again tonight. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

Former coronavirus patient Mike Beech has set up a business called Fit for Tomorrow Picture: MIKE BEECH