How you can watch Town’s crunch Trophy match at Crawley live
Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town face Crawley tonight in a crunch clash in the Papa John’s Trophy - here’s how you can watch it live...
Following defeat to Arsenal’s kids and victory over Gillingham, tonight’s equation is pretty simple for the Blues if they want to progress. Better the Gills’ result.
The two sides are locked on three points, three behind Arsenal, but Town are ahead of their League One rivals by two goals so, should Ipswich better their result, they’ll be through.
The picture will be even more clear when Town take to the field, given the Gillingham v Arsenal game kicks off at 5pm.
The game is available to buy via iFollow for £10 - just click here to purchase.
When you are ready for kick-off (7pm), visit the match centre via the club website, or the ‘Next Match’ link on the iFollow dropdown to tune in.
If you have any problems wit the stream, contact the customer support team by emailing ifollow@efl.com or use the live chat service which can be found on the bottom right hand corner of the homepage on the club website.
