Town face Doncaster tonight - here’s how you can watch it live

20 October, 2020 - 13:00
Gwion Edwards has scored five goals in six league games for Ipswich Town ahead of tonight's clash at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town bid to keep their unbeaten start to the League One season going tonight at Doncaster Rovers (7pm ko) - here’s how you can watch it live.

The Blues sit top of the table after six games (W5, D1) and are also flying high in the League One viewing figures for their matches, with more than 5,000 fans tuning in to watch the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley last Saturday.

Doncaster present another stiff test though, sitting in seventh place, having played a game less than the Blues (W3, L1, D1).

MORE: Jackson tests positive for coronavirus – but rest of Town squad given all clear to face Doncaster

Tonight’s game will be available to watch live on iFollow Ipswich for £10, and you can purchase your match pass here.

To watch later head to the match centre via the website home page or the ‘Next Match’ link on the iFollow dropdown to tune in.

