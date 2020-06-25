E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Ipswich stepped in and took him’ - How Town helped Posh sign star striker Toney

25 June, 2020 - 12:00
Steve Evans has revealed how Ipswich Town moving for Kayden Jackson helped him sign Ivan Toney for Peterborough Picture: STEVE WALLER

Steve Evans has revealed how Ipswich Town moving for Kayden Jackson helped him sign Ivan Toney for Peterborough Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Steve Evans has revealed how Ipswich Town helped him sign star striker Ivan Toney for Peterborough.

Evans, now Gillingham boss, inked Toney for Posh in the summer of 2018 - but says that without Town’s involvement in a big money move for Kayden Jackson, it may not have happened.

He explained: “I wanted Ivan, but John Marquis was also on our radar and we narrowed it down to him and Ivan, but John was adamant he wanted to go to Portsmouth at the end of that season.

“But before anything happened with Ivan, Kayden Jackson became available and me and the chairman fancied him as well. We thought we’d done a deal with Accrington for him until Ipswich stepped in and took him so all our attention switched to Ivan and luckily we got him out of Newcastle.

MORE: ‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

“I’d seen him play for Scunthorpe at the end of the previous season and he was virtually a one-man team. I was confident he would become a star and I can honestly see him leading the line at a Premier League club or at the biggest Championship club, Leeds United right now.”

Toney, whom Posh signed for under £400,000, is now one of the hottest prospects in the lower leagues, with Peterborough director of football Barry Fry revealing he turned down a £4m bid from the New York Red Bulls for his star man earlier ths month.

Jackson, whom Town signed for £1.6m, was the Blues’ joint-leading scorer last season with 11 goals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

University rapist’s bid to appeal conviction rejected by court

Sultan Mohammed was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Port detainees kept too long in poor conditions, watchdog report finds

The holding room at Felixstowe pictured during an unannounced inspection Picture: HMI PRISONS

Three Ipswich rat runs to be closed to traffic from next week

The narrow Westbury Road in Ipswich is regularly used as a rat run between Colchester Road and Rushmere Road. Picture: JASON NOBLE

‘Ipswich stepped in and took him’ - How Town helped Posh sign star striker Toney

Steve Evans has revealed how Ipswich Town moving for Kayden Jackson helped him sign Ivan Toney for Peterborough Picture: STEVE WALLER

Swimming pool building demolished as new £2.4m project nears completion

The old Hadleigh swimming pool has been demolished ahead of the opening of a new £2.4million leisure centre. Picture: MARGARET QUINLAN