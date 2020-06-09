E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

It’s decision day for League One - so how would you vote?

09 June, 2020 - 06:00
Clubs will finally vote today on how to end the EFL season

Clubs will finally vote today on how to end the EFL season

Archant

League One clubs will finally vote today on how to end the season - but how would you vote?

The EFL Board and club representatives will meet via video conference this morning, with proceedings set to start at 10.30am.

The EFL has proposed a framework which would keep promotion and relegation, retain the four-team play-offs and decide the final league tables on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

MORE: ‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

Two alternatives have been proposed – Barnsley’s scraps relegation in the event of a division being unable to finish, while Tranmere’s involves applying a margin for error to the points-per-game system.

There are then amendments to the EFL framework to be voted on. Lincoln’s calls for a change in how points deductions are applied to the points-per-game calculation, Ipswich’s involves further consultation with clubs on the play-offs format if the season cannot be completed, and Stevenage’s scraps relegation from League Two if the division votes to curtail the campaign.

MORE: Ipswich Town submit expanded League One play-off proposal to EFL

Leagues One and Two are then expected to vote this afternoon on whether or not to end the season. If they do vote to cut it short, the final table will be based on whichever framework was approved earlier in the day. A majority of clubs in that division would be required for a motion to carry.

The Championship, of course, will return to action behind closed doors later this month, while League Two has already indicated that it wants to end the season.

League One is the only division in English football yet to make or indicate a decision on the future of the season.

MORE: Big winners, big losers and what happens now - the state of play as League One heads towards early finish

It is expected, however, that clubs will vote to end the season and follow the traditional EFL framework to decide promotion and relegation, plus the four play-off spots.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

Bramford Lane in Ipswich is to be closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to encourage walking and cycling. Picture: MAX GEATER

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

Bramford Lane in Ipswich is to be closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to encourage walking and cycling. Picture: MAX GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shoppers seem ready to return to Ipswich town centre, survey reveals

Ipswich town centre is still quiet- but more shops should be open from next Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s decision day for League One - so how would you vote?

Clubs will finally vote today on how to end the EFL season

Hero paperboy raises alert to save elderly woman’s life after fall

Becky Knight with 'hero' paperboy Max Kemp. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dentists request ‘urgent help’ with only a third set to reopen

Dentists are requesting 'urgent help' with only a third set to open in Suffolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24