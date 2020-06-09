Poll

It’s decision day for League One - so how would you vote?

Clubs will finally vote today on how to end the EFL season

League One clubs will finally vote today on how to end the season - but how would you vote?

The EFL Board and club representatives will meet via video conference this morning, with proceedings set to start at 10.30am.

The EFL has proposed a framework which would keep promotion and relegation, retain the four-team play-offs and decide the final league tables on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

Two alternatives have been proposed – Barnsley’s scraps relegation in the event of a division being unable to finish, while Tranmere’s involves applying a margin for error to the points-per-game system.

There are then amendments to the EFL framework to be voted on. Lincoln’s calls for a change in how points deductions are applied to the points-per-game calculation, Ipswich’s involves further consultation with clubs on the play-offs format if the season cannot be completed, and Stevenage’s scraps relegation from League Two if the division votes to curtail the campaign.

Leagues One and Two are then expected to vote this afternoon on whether or not to end the season. If they do vote to cut it short, the final table will be based on whichever framework was approved earlier in the day. A majority of clubs in that division would be required for a motion to carry.

The Championship, of course, will return to action behind closed doors later this month, while League Two has already indicated that it wants to end the season.

League One is the only division in English football yet to make or indicate a decision on the future of the season.

It is expected, however, that clubs will vote to end the season and follow the traditional EFL framework to decide promotion and relegation, plus the four play-off spots.