Hreidarsson could be Southend assistant manager in time for Town's trip to Root Hall

Hermann Hreidarsson is reportedly set to be named assistant manager to Sol Campbell at Southend United. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Southend United are reportedly set to name Sol Campbell as their new manager, with former Ipswich Town fans' favourite Hermann Hreidarsson his assistant, potentially in time for the Blues' trip to Roots Hall on Saturday.

Hermann Hreidarsson was a popular figure at Ipswich Town between 2000 and 2003. Photo: Archant Hermann Hreidarsson was a popular figure at Ipswich Town between 2000 and 2003. Photo: Archant

Former England defender Campbell guided Macclesfield Town to safety in League Two last season, despite taking charge of the Silkmen when they were five points from safety.

The Southend Echo reports that the 45-year-old is in deep discussions about taking charge, Shrimpers chairman Ron Martin having swiftly moved on after Henrik Larsson's proposed switch to the Essex club fell through due to Tommy Johnson, the proposed head of operations, pulling out at the last minute.

Larsson taking over would have provided an interesting sub-plot at the weekend given the ex Sweden striker enjoyed seven successful years playing alongside Town boss Paul Lambert at Celtic.

Instead, Hreidarsson's mooted arrival will supply a talking point. The former Iceland defender proved a popular figure at Portman Road following a then club-record £4.5m switch from Brentford in 2000. He made more than 100 appearances for the Blues before going on to pay for Charlton and Portsmouth.

Sol Campbell did a remarkable job of keeping Macclesfield Town in the Football League last season. Photo: PA Sol Campbell did a remarkable job of keeping Macclesfield Town in the Football League last season. Photo: PA

Having dramatically avoided relegation in the final moments of last season, Southend have made a poor start to this campaign. They are currently 22nd in the table with just five points to their name after 13 games. Kevin Bond resigned as manager at the end of August, with Gary Waddock currently in caretaker charge.

There will be almost 2,500 Ipswich fans at Roots Hall, the club's supporters having quickly snapped up the initial 2,000 tickets on offer, plus a further allocation of 450 last week.