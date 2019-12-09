Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT Archant

Championship club Huddersfield Town lead the chase for the signature of former Ipswich Town favourite Tommy Smith, reports The Telegraph.

Smith, 29, is currently training with the Blues' Under-23s following the end of his contract at MLS side Colorado Rapids.

The Playford Road academy product, who racked up almost 250 appearances for Town, said recently that it would be great to come and play for his boyhood club again 'at some stage', but wasn't sure whether that would be possible.

Blues boss Paul Lambert, who is expecting injured centre-backs Luke Chambers (neck) and Toto Nsiala (hamstring) available again soon, said there was 'nothing' in Smith being at the club.

Huddersfield are currently two points above the Championship relegation zone under new manager Danny Cowley.