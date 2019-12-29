Huge joy for Felixstowe as they win crucial clash against Basildon

Myles Powell putting Felixstowe and Walton United into the lead. Photo: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Felixstowe & Walton 2 Basildon 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of many tackles in a feisty game. Photo; DAVE FRANCIS

The Felixstowe & Walton Utd supporters were treated to a post-Christmas celebration as goals from Miles Powell and Ollie Canfer secured a crucial three points against Basildon Utd, writes Stuart Daynes.

There was a return to the first team for Josh Kerridge following his injury lay-off, with Spurling, Ainsley, Powell, Matthews and Knights all recalled to the starting XI against a side sitting level on points with Felixstowe.

The game started at a fast pace with Felixstowe looking the livelier, Basildon were certainly competitive, and several tackles and skirmishes kept the referee busy early on. The Seasiders were creating plenty of half-chances; Armani Schaar and George Clarke were unlucky not to score while Ainsley was wowing the crowd with four superb tackles at his left back position to keep Basildon at bay.

The second half was again dominated by the home side, any time Basildon had a sight of goal, they showed wayward finishing, only troubling Spurling once, a long range effort brilliantly tipped over the bar.

Meanwhile at the other end, Felixstowe were being denied by the goalkeeper and the crossbar, the latter from a thumping header by Kerridge. Felixstowe did take the lead on 67 minutes; Powell firing into the roof of the net after Armani Schaar had seen his snap-shot cannon off the foot of the post. The goal seemed to settle Felixstowe even further and they scored a superb goal on 76 minutes, a through ball was chased on by Ollie Canfer, who coolly lobbed the 'keeper from 20 yards, an excellent finish to further ease any nerves in the crowd.

The Seasiders were happy to see out the remainder of the match and were given a great reception at the end of the game as they climbed two places to 17th in the table.

Felixstowe boss Stuart Boardley spoke after the match. "I thought we dominated the game from start to finish and deserved the points, it probably could have been more than a two goal win, but all credit to the lads, plus a clean sheet as well, which is what we asked for before the game."