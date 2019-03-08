Hughes double fires Bury to win over Brentwood

Ollie Hughes celebrates his winning goal with fans at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Bostik North Bury Town 2 Brentwood Town 1 Bury eased past mid table visitors Brentwood Town to move into sixth place in the table, leapfrogging close rivals AFC Sudbury who were surprisingly beaten at home by Soham Town Rangers, writes John Campany.

Although a distance from the play-off positions, manager Ben Chenery continues to work wonders with a modest budget, in contrast to those pursuing their dreams with more enhanced budgetary figures, and he deserves much credit for keeping Bury competitive, in a demanding division.

Following the 2-0 win at Barking last Saturday, Chenery was seeking another ‘high intensity performance’ against his Essex rivals.

He was clearly disappointed with the first 45 minutes, and probably had some harsh words at the interval as Bury looked more energised in the second half in front of 298 spectators.

The first half was a dull affair with limited chances created by both sides as defences largely dominated, but three goals in a seven minute spell after the break really livened up proceedings, with Ollie Hughes finishing clinically with two fine strikes.

The game started with Hughes heading just over and Jake Chambers-Shaw wasted a decent chance in front of goal.

Neither side showed much inventiveness, but Brentwood almost snatched the lead when Luis Tibbles tipped over a free kick from Kojo Apenteng and made a point blank save from Charlee Hughes following a pin-point cross from Ryan Mallett.

Bury were rejuvenated after the restart and looked a different proposition with Chambers-Shaw, Tanner Call and Ryan Horne particularly showing more creativity, whilst the defence looked commanding with imperious skipper Ollie Fenn leading by example.

Sure enough the breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Hughes headed powerfully home following Horne’s precisely placed corner.

However, the lead was short lived, as two minutes later Brentwood equalised fortuitously when Charlee Hughes shot from the left took a wicked deflection off defender Ryley Scott and went in off the post with Tibbles stranded.

However, this was a temporary set back as Chenery’s side fought back and regained the lead on the hour.

Referee Brian O’Sullivan dismissed the home side’s claim for a penalty and play continued with Hughes controlling the resultant loose ball and firing home from an angle.