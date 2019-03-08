Sunshine and Showers

Hughes double fires Bury to win over Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 07 April 2019

Ollie Hughes celebrates his winning goal with fans at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Ollie Hughes celebrates his winning goal with fans at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Bostik North

Bury Town 2

Brentwood Town 1

Bury eased past mid table visitors Brentwood Town to move into sixth place in the table, leapfrogging close rivals AFC Sudbury who were surprisingly beaten at home by Soham Town Rangers, writes John Campany.

Although a distance from the play-off positions, manager Ben Chenery continues to work wonders with a modest budget, in contrast to those pursuing their dreams with more enhanced budgetary figures, and he deserves much credit for keeping Bury competitive, in a demanding division.

Following the 2-0 win at Barking last Saturday, Chenery was seeking another ‘high intensity performance’ against his Essex rivals.

He was clearly disappointed with the first 45 minutes, and probably had some harsh words at the interval as Bury looked more energised in the second half in front of 298 spectators.

The first half was a dull affair with limited chances created by both sides as defences largely dominated, but three goals in a seven minute spell after the break really livened up proceedings, with Ollie Hughes finishing clinically with two fine strikes.

Ollie Hughes tucks away the winning goal as Bury Town beat Brentwood 2-2. Picture: PAUL VOLLEROllie Hughes tucks away the winning goal as Bury Town beat Brentwood 2-2. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The game started with Hughes heading just over and Jake Chambers-Shaw wasted a decent chance in front of goal.

Neither side showed much inventiveness, but Brentwood almost snatched the lead when Luis Tibbles tipped over a free kick from Kojo Apenteng and made a point blank save from Charlee Hughes following a pin-point cross from Ryan Mallett.

Bury were rejuvenated after the restart and looked a different proposition with Chambers-Shaw, Tanner Call and Ryan Horne particularly showing more creativity, whilst the defence looked commanding with imperious skipper Ollie Fenn leading by example.

Sure enough the breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Hughes headed powerfully home following Horne’s precisely placed corner.

Bury Town players celebrate Ollie Hughes' winning goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLERBury Town players celebrate Ollie Hughes' winning goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

However, the lead was short lived, as two minutes later Brentwood equalised fortuitously when Charlee Hughes shot from the left took a wicked deflection off defender Ryley Scott and went in off the post with Tibbles stranded.

However, this was a temporary set back as Chenery’s side fought back and regained the lead on the hour.

Referee Brian O’Sullivan dismissed the home side’s claim for a penalty and play continued with Hughes controlling the resultant loose ball and firing home from an angle.

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Needham hold Stourbridge to draw so Kettering lift title

An aerial battle in the 0-0 draw between Needham Market and Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Befuddled Bolton’s off-field woes put Town’s own situation into perspective

Collin Quaner celebrates his first goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Bury St Edmunds parkrun attracting 300-plus fields

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of Saturday's Bury St Edmunds parkrun. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Triple change at the break key as Willows beat Villagers

Walsham players celebrate as George Bugg puts them in front in their 2-0 win over Long Melford. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
