Hull yet to decide on the future of Ipswich loanee Keane

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton next week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Nigel Adkins says Hull have yet to make a decision regarding the future of Ipswich Town loanee Will Keane.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins pictured during his post match press conference following his side's 2-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER Hull City manager Nigel Adkins pictured during his post match press conference following his side's 2-0 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Keane moved to Portman Road on a temporary basis in January, scoring three times in nine games before sitting out the last five with a hamstring injury.

He’s out of contract in the summer, with Town boss Paul Lambert suggesting the Blues are hoping to speak to the striker regarding his future, but Hull have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

“I saw Will before the game,” Adkins said.

“Fraizer Campbell had been our mainline striker, so Will hadn’t figured that much so it was important for him because we’d got Fraizer Campbell, Chris Martin, Nouha Dicko and Will Keane, they were the four strikers and we’ve only been playing with one central striker.

Will Keane's scored three times for Town since arriving on loan in January. Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Keane's scored three times for Town since arriving on loan in January. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“So it was important for Will, he’s still under contract with us, there’s still an option in the club’s favour if they want to renew that, but it was important for him to go and play some football.

“So he’s come here and it was great to see him score a couple, I think it’s the first time he’s scored two goals in a season for a long, long time because he’d obviously been out injured with his knee.

“It’s just such a shame that he’s picked up his hamstring injury, but hopefully he’ll be back fit next week or somewhere close to that and will get some more games before the season finishes and then who knows what happens after that.”

When asked if discussions had taken place regarding the option in Keane’s contract, Adkins said: “No, we’ll just see what happens come the end of the season if that makes sense.”

Town fans go wild as Will Keane celebrates his late equaliser against Stoke. Photo: Steve Waller Town fans go wild as Will Keane celebrates his late equaliser against Stoke. Photo: Steve Waller

Keane hopes to return to action when Ipswich visit Bolton this weekend.

“I’m back outside now and if all goes well, I’ll be back training with the lads next week,” he said.

“My rehab has been going to plan. I’ve not had any setbacks and I hope it stays that way.

“My aim was always to get back for the game after Hull. I’m not sure if I will be ready to start but hopefully I will be fit enough to be available for selection.”