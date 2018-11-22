Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Hunn excited about playing for Suffolk after leaving Kent

22 November, 2018 - 11:57
Matt Hunn, pictured appealing for a wicket while playing for Kent against the West Indies, says he would love to play in every game for Suffolk next season if possible. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Matt Hunn, pictured appealing for a wicket while playing for Kent against the West Indies, says he would love to play in every game for Suffolk next season if possible. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Matt Hunn admitted would ‘love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk’ next season, writes Nick Garnham.

The 24-year-old has agreed to play in the Unicorns T20 and Unicorns KO Trophy for the Minor County side, after leaving first-class county Kent.

However, whether the former Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds opening bowler also plays in the three-day Unicorns Championship will depend on his work commitments.

Hunn has made just one appearance for Suffolk since signing for Kent towards the end of the 2013 season, even though he was on a dual registration throughout his first-class career.

That was against Wiltshire in the Unicorns KO Trophy at Ipswich School in April 2017 when Hunn opened the bowling with ex-Essex bowler Matt Salisbury.

Their opening partnership blew away the visitors’ top order, reducing Wiltshire to 19 for 4 in pursuit of Suffolk’s 267, and paved the way for a comfortable 105-run victory.

Salisbury, whose figures that day were 5-1-15-3, was snapped up by first-class county Hampshire soon after, and has now signed a two-year deal with Durham after impressing while on loan last season.

Hunn, who made his Minor Counties debut in 2011, recalled: “I played one match in 2017 and it was a lot of fun – there was no pressure or stress, and that is where I want to get back to.

“Matt Salisbury has done incredibly well. I knew him when I was down at Essex at the age of 15 or 16 and he was one of those bowlers you knew was good.

“I am delighted for him that it has worked out as he is a great lad.”

Hunn, who played 20 first-class games for Kent, is currently considering his options outside cricket, and does not know where he will be based and what his work commitments will be.

But he admitted: “I would definitely love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk next season if possible, but until I get a job I don’t know where I will be living and what I will be doing.

“Likewise depending on where I am based I don’t know where I will play my club cricket.”

Topic Tags:

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

44 minutes ago Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

54 minutes ago Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Video Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

Yesterday, 12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

Yesterday, 12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24