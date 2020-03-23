E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘This isn’t a game’ - Town star Huws appeals for public to isolate in coronavirus fight

PUBLISHED: 11:35 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 23 March 2020

Ipswich Town star Emyr Huws has urged the public to isolate in the fight against coronavirus Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town midfield star Emyr Huws has taken to Twitter to appeal for people to ‘isolate dilligently’ in the battle against coronavirus.

Huws, whose father Rhys is a GP in Llanelli, made an impassioned plea to his 17,500 followers on social media yesterday.

He wrote: “Doctors like my dad are treating patients without proper protective kit, this is wrong and upsetting!

“The least everyone can do is to isolate dilligently to try and slow this down.

“This isn’t a game. You are risking leaving our healthcare on the frontline helpless #protectthenhs.”

Town’s season has been suspended until at least April 30 as the country unites to battle the virus.

