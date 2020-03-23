‘This isn’t a game’ - Town star Huws appeals for public to isolate in coronavirus fight

Ipswich Town star Emyr Huws has urged the public to isolate in the fight against coronavirus Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town midfield star Emyr Huws has taken to Twitter to appeal for people to ‘isolate dilligently’ in the battle against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Doctors like my dad are treating patients without proper protective kit, this is wrong and upsetting! The least everyone can do is to isolate diligently to try and slow this down. This isn't a game. You are risking leaving our health care on the frontline helpless #protecttheNHS — Emyr Huws (@EmyrHuws1) March 22, 2020

Huws, whose father Rhys is a GP in Llanelli, made an impassioned plea to his 17,500 followers on social media yesterday.

He wrote: “Doctors like my dad are treating patients without proper protective kit, this is wrong and upsetting!

MORE: Latest coronavirus updates from across the region

“The least everyone can do is to isolate dilligently to try and slow this down.

“This isn’t a game. You are risking leaving our healthcare on the frontline helpless #protectthenhs.”

MORE: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Town’s season has been suspended until at least April 30 as the country unites to battle the virus.