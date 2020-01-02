'It's great news for the boys' - Huws on Lambert signing new five-year deal

Emyr Huws on the ball at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws welcomes the news of manager Paul Lambert signing a new five-year deal and has backed the Blues to go on and seal promotion this season.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is fired up after the 1-1 draw at League One leaders Wycombe. Photo: Pagepix Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is fired up after the 1-1 draw at League One leaders Wycombe. Photo: Pagepix

After a goalless home draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day, Lambert raised the prospect of getting sacked and refused to rule out quitting. A 5-3 loss at Lincoln followed.

It turns out he had long been in negotiations over a contract extension though, with his deal until 2025 announced prior to a 1-1 draw at Wycombe on New Year's Day.

"It's great news for the boys to have some security there and some consistency," said Huws. "We're all looking forward to pushing on in 2020 now.

"If we do what we know we can do, work hard and do the things we had been doing, then I think we'll do it (get promoted). This little blip is just a leaning curve I think."

The Blues have slipped to fifth in the League One table and exited the FA Cup following an 11-game winless run in all competitions. They travel to Exeter on Saturday for a last 16 EFL Trophy clash.

Asked if Wednesday's draw at the league-leaders had stopped the rot, Huws said: "It's not a rot, it's just a little blip, a tiny bit of complacency maybe. Everyone will work hard and we'll put it right I'm sure, especially if we keep showing the attitude we showed today.

"We created more chances, we should have converted those chances and were the better team by far in the first half. Second half it was more of a contest when Bayo (Akinfenwa) came on, that changed it a bit, but we should have been at least two up by then.

"He's unbelievably effective at what he does, he's been doing it for years. He causes carnage when he comes on, but we should have dealt with it better.

"I think it's a positive point given where we've come from, but we should have got three really."

Huws continued: "When you're on top you need to capitalise, We were so close to doing that today. Some of those chances... Nors' (James Norwood) chance at the far post. We were close to getting that second and we need to get it.

"We just need to be a little bit more clinical in both boxes. That's it. We need to tidy up, be ruthless and more clinical and then everything will work itself out. We have to fight for those fine margins.

"We had a tough game the other day, we conceded five goals when we were known for not conceding many. Conceding five is not acceptable. We know that. We had some big conversations and are looking forward now. It's all positive.

"I think today was a building block to push on. We need to get back to where we were at the start of the season. It's not panic stations. It's not what it seems."