'I can go and beat top riders'... says Witches new boy Kennett

New Witch, Edward Kennett Archant

Ipswich Witches' new signing Edward Kennett says he still believes he can beat the top riders after making the move to Ipswich last week, writes Henry Chard.

Ritchie Hawkins (blue helmet) charges inside Edward Kennett back in 2014. Hawkins is now Kennett's team boss at Ipswich Picture: Steve Waller Ritchie Hawkins (blue helmet) charges inside Edward Kennett back in 2014. Hawkins is now Kennett's team boss at Ipswich Picture: Steve Waller

Kennett replaced David Bellego in the Witches line-up and the 32-year-old says he is looking forward to being back in the Premiership and racing the bike more.

"I have been looking to get back into the top flight and I still believe I can do a good job in that league," said Kennett. "I haven't been riding so much in the last couple of years with just the one team, it is not enough bike time for me. I have had a full-time job too as the meetings have not been there.

"Now Ipswich has come about, and I will step away from work for a while and concentrate on getting more meetings. I am looking forward to it and I am enjoying riding my bike this year. I feel confident with everything that is going on."

The Hastings-born rider has started the season well with Eastbourne in the Championship and says he believes he can take that form into the top division and beat the top riders.

Cameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"It is nice at Eastbourne, it has been good but there are just not enough meetings. I still believe in myself that I can go and beat top riders in the top flight and do a good job for Ipswich. It is a track that I enjoy racing on and I have had some good results there over the last few years when I have been there. It is a good team and a good bunch of lads who I have ridden with at previous clubs, so I know them all quite well. I have ridden with them all before which is nice."

The two-times British Under-21 champion has been close to joining the Suffolk side in the past and he is pleased to finally become a permanent member of the side for the remainder of the season.

"It has always been down to averages and I have always had a bit of a high average to try and fit in. I have had a couple of guest bookings for Ipswich, but it is nice to finally know I have a team spot there working with Ritchie (Hawkins). I have known Ritchie a long time and Chris Louis too."

Kennett has always enjoyed racing at Foxhall as an opposition rider, scoring a paid maximum from five rides for Rye House back in 2016.