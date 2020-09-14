Opinion

Kieron Dyer: Tricky times for Flynn and the Blues – but for all parties, he needs to play

Crystal Palace have had two bids rejected for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

From the latest at Portman Road to the start of the Premier League, former Town star KIERON DYER shares his thoughts in his weekly column...

Flynn Downes in the stands for the Wigan game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes in the stands for the Wigan game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s a tricky situation for Flynn Downes and Ipswich Town.

I don’t know all the ins and outs of him wanting to move and don’t pretend to. My personal opinion is that Flynn was badly advised by putting in a transfer request.

I’d like to see him simply keep on playing, keep doing his stuff. Not playing is no good for anybody.

I feel a bit sorry for both parties.

Flynn, quite understandably, would like a move to a Premier League club - a big pay rise, a chance to play at the top table, a life-changing situation. But for Ipswich, you have to feel sorry for them as well.

I’m sure they’d like to offer Flynn a big long-term contract, but I’m not sure how much they can pay him under the new rules of how much players can earn in League One.

He’s one of the club’s best assets, Town want to get top dollar. I would suggest £1.6m or £1.8m is just about enough to buy Flynn’s left leg!

But I’m sure all Town fans want to see him play. His value could go down the less you play.

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor watch from the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor watch from the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Part of this reminds me of my days at Newcastle - so I understand to a degree, where Flynn is right now.

Back in 2001 Leeds United were putting together quite a side, Rio Ferdinand had just gone there. They had Champions League football and they had been tapping me up - £11m or £12m was the price being mooted. My head was turned as you can imagine.

I went to see Newcastle owner Freddy Shepherd and he basically said I was going nowhere! I was under contract. £11m was nothing to the football club. And if I made a fuss about it I could go and train with the reserves. That was that! I carried on playing.

Three years later it was Chelsea who were after me. They were a club who had plenty of money, Roman Abramovich was there and the rumours were £15m/£20m for me!

Again, I went to see Freddy. Again he told me I was going nowhere unless Chelsea came up with £40m - as he said they could afford it!

For a second time, my head was a bit all over the place, but again I kept playing. It didn’t do me any harm, as Newcastle rewarded me with a new long-term contract.

So, I see things from both sides with Flynn and the club. I just hope both parties come out of it well.

But until anything is resolved, as I said, I would like to see Flynn back on the pitch.

Tomas Holy punches clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy punches clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Towns early goal scorer Teddy Bishop is congratulated by teammate Alan Judge. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Towns early goal scorer Teddy Bishop is congratulated by teammate Alan Judge. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Three points, a clean sheet, can’t do much better than that on opening weekend.

It was always a bit of a no-win situation for Town on Sunday against a Wigan side who had lost so many players in the summer.

Town were expected to win and with that comes pressure. But they dealt with it well. Of course it could have been better, but no grumbles from me.

The likes of Portsmouth and Sunderland drew, Oxford and Peterborough lost. It’s not going to be an easy division to get out of, so all wins are going to be priceless.

Freddie Sears with a strike which that hit the Wigan keeper and went out for a corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears with a strike which that hit the Wigan keeper and went out for a corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I hope Paul Lambert keeps faith with pretty much most of the team who played on Sunday when Town play Fulham on Wednesday night.

There will be a few changes, I’m sure, the sports science guys will know who is doing what. But keeping a more settled side has been the early talk at Portman Road.

Fulham will certainly be a challenge, but it’s a bit of a free-hit for Town, nothing to lose.

What a great scalp it would be if we won!

Teddy Bishop wins the ball as he tackles Gary Roberts. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop wins the ball as he tackles Gary Roberts. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Did you see the Liverpool/Leeds game on Saturday?

What a cracker. I loved it.

Many of my mates are Liverpool fans and they were telling me beforehand they reckoned Leeds would ‘park the bus’.

No chance of that, I told them, not with Bielsa at the helm for Leeds.

This is a guy who has helped Pep and Pochettino so much, they have gone on record saying he is one of the best-ever coaches they have known.

It was a great advert for the game.

Leeds have so much energy. I’d have loved to have played for a Bielsa side, who run and run and work so hard.

