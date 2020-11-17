‘Two of my family are already in a different place.’ Former Ipswich Witches ace Tomasz Gollob on his battle with Covid-19

EASY RIDER: One of the most sensational signings of the decade came at Foxhall Heath, when Polish superstar Tomasz Gollob joined the Witches. Part of the treble-winning 1998 team, he was hugely popular, seen here relaxing in the pits. Archant

FORMER Ipswich Witches speedway ace Tomasz Gollob has won his battle with Covid 19 - but admits he has lost loved ones to the virus.

IPSWICH Witches treble winners 1998. Left to right: Toni Svab, Tomasz Gollob, Chris Louis, Tony Rickardsson, Savalas Clouting and Scott Nicholls. Photo: SIMON PARKER IPSWICH Witches treble winners 1998. Left to right: Toni Svab, Tomasz Gollob, Chris Louis, Tony Rickardsson, Savalas Clouting and Scott Nicholls. Photo: SIMON PARKER

The 49-year-old who rode for the Witches between 1998 and 2000 and was World Champion in 2010, admits he has ‘been through hell’ after catching Covid a month ago.

After a hugely successful racing career, Gollob suffered serious spinal and lung injuries in a motocross crash in 2017 which made it even more dangerous for him after he caught Covid 19. He was in the high-risk category.

However, he has now tested negative, but admits his family in Poland have been hit hard.

“In my close surroundings, my older family, two of them are already in a different place,” Gollob told News + on nSport + .

“It seemed to me that it was impossible for me to get sick, because I lived in sterile conditions and I rarely saw other people. And yet. I was also hit by the coronavirus about four weeks ago. I have been through hell.”

Doctors agreed that Gollob should fight coronavirus at home, rather than in hospital. He had a 40-degree temperature at one stage.

“I myself experienced the most difficult form of COVID-19. High temperature, chest pains, shortness of breath, and the worst part is that I did not know when it would all end.”

Witches fans will be glad to know Gollob is hopefully on the mend from the virus.

Known as the ‘Dark Warrior’ among Foxhall fans, Gollob was a wonderful addition to the Ipswich team for the three years he rode for them.

And was a member of the all conquering Ipswich team of 1998, which won the treble - league, cup and league cup.