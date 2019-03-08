Breaking

'I questioned myself' admits Sudbury boss Morsley as sweeping changes are made at King's Marsh

Sudbury Manager, Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has admitted the first person he looked at was himself after the King's Marsh Stadium club decided to make sweeping changes to its coaching staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Out from the Isthmian North club have gone first-team coaches Paul Skingley, Lee Norfolk and Darren Gould, while academy director Danny Laws and fellow academy coach Dave Cannon are joining the first-team set-up.

It's a decisive move from the west Suffolk club, who have made a poor start to the season, winning just three of their opening nine league games.

They sit in 15th position, having lost at home to Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.

"It was a hugely difficult decision, but one that needed to be made," Morsley said.

"We had to feel things were moving in the right direction. I'm to blame as much as anyone and I can assure you the first person I looked at was myself in the way things were going. Was it me that should go? Yes, I questioned myself.

You may also want to watch:

"However, the club have belief in my position and that it is merited. They feel at this moment there is no-one better to be manager.

"But there needed to be changes and it was difficult for me to make the call to the guys involved. Not only are they good coaches, but good friends."

Sudbury have worked hard on making their academy one of the very best not just in the region, but in non-league football.

Plenty of young players have made their way into the first-team squad, with academy director Laws to the fore in helping make that happen.

Laws said: "These changes have come about quite suddenly, however the three of us now just need to get on with the job and look forward from here, starting with a big FA Trophy match at home this Saturday.

"I feel very confident that this appointment will only enhance the whole club including the academy and I am really looking forward to it."

Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: "Sometimes hard decisions have to be taken for the good of that club. Bringing Danny into the first team picture is part of a natural progression for AFC Sudbury. We promote from within."