Cornforth departs as Leiston boss

PUBLISHED: 15:35 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 08 November 2019

Ian Cornforth, who has stood down as Leiston boss. He was only appointed on September 16, less than two months ago. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Basement dwellers Leiston have parted company with their manager, Ian Cornforth, after just less than two months in the job.

Cornforth took over from Stuart Boardley, following the latter's resignation in mid-September after the Victory Road club had taken just one point from their first seven league games, and been knocked out of the FA Cup by lower-level Ware.

And Leiston remain at the foot of the Southern League Premier Central, despite picking up a couple of wins under Cornforth, at home to Hitchin Town and away at Kings Langley.

The Blues were thumped 8-0 at home by Bromagrove Sporting last Saturday, and have no game this weekend.

Assistant manager Paul Stannard has also stood down.

A club statement read: 'Following discussions with Chairman, Andy Crisp, Ian Cornforth has decided in the best interests of the club to stand down as first team manager.

'The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Ian and his assistant, Paul Stannard, for accepting the challenge of trying to resurrect the team's fortunes following Stuart Boardley departure from the club.

'With two wins and a draw in recent weeks it was felt that perhaps the tide was turning. However, Saturday's heavy defeat proved to be one defeat too far.

'Ian has always said he would not walk away from the club and the club is pleased that Ian will remain a part of it. As an experienced coach he has a lot to offer by continuing to help nurture the potential of our younger players.

'Having been involved in football at various levels and in various roles for a number of years, Paul has decided to take this opportunity to re-assess what he wants to do in the future. We wish them both well.'

n Lowestoft Town youngster Malachi Linton has signed a new two-year deal at Crown Meadow. The 18-year-old, who arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has been one of the Blues' star performers this season and manager Jamie Godbold hopes he can help the striker get back into the professional ranks.

Godbold said: "I am delighted to have this done now. Mal has been fantastic since coming here."

