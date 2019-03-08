Sunshine and Showers

El Mizouni hungry for Portman Road debut after making Ipswich bow

PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 15 March 2019

El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy as a scholar in 2017. Picture Pagepix

El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy as a scholar in 2017. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Idris El Mizouni is hungry for more after making his Ipswich Town debut on Tuesday night.

Idris El Mizouni comes off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Ashton Gate. Picture: PAGEPIXIdris El Mizouni comes off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Ashton Gate. Picture: PAGEPIX

The French-born Tunisian youth international came off the bench at Bristol City, becoming the club’s latest academy graduate to make their first-team debut.

The 18-year-old impressed at both ends of the pitch during his 15 minutes of action at Ashton Gate and is now keen for further involvement with Paul Lambert’s senior side.

“I was delighted to make my debut against Bristol City and I’m still buzzing now,” El Mizouni said.

MORE: Big interview: Cole Skuse on ‘surreal’ relegation fight, why pay cuts would be fair and the future for him and Chambers

Paul Lambert gave Idris El Mizouni a good luck hug before he entered the game in Bristol. Picture: PAGEPIXPaul Lambert gave Idris El Mizouni a good luck hug before he entered the game in Bristol. Picture: PAGEPIX

“It was a really good game to come into as well. We played well and I think we maybe deserved the win.

“The gaffer spoke to me before I came on and said ‘go out there and show me what you have done for the U23s and in training’ and that helped me relax.

“I really enjoyed it and I would love to get some more minutes in the first-team this season - especially at Portman Road.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game with Nottingham Forest, midfielder Cole Skuse was full of praise for the way El Mizouni had handled himself.

Idris El Mizouni plays the ball forward at Ashton Gate Picture PagepixIdris El Mizouni plays the ball forward at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

MORE: ‘I think he’s unfairly criticised... we had a lot of fun’ - Lambert looking forward to Keane and O’Neill reunion

“Idris deserves every bit of credit he gets. He’s a great kid and you want to see kids like him succeed,” Skuse said.

“He’s come over from France, he’s learnt the language off his own back, he integrates with everyone and he’s a very talented boy.

“It’s not as if we’re mid-table, 3-0 up at half-time and the manager has chucked him on. We need a result, we’re away from home, it’s 1-1 and he’s chucked him on.

New boy Idris El Mizouni at Ashton Gate Picture PagepixNew boy Idris El Mizouni at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

“That’s credit to Idris I think. He deserves to be on the pitch at that stage in the game.”

