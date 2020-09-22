‘I had unfinished business’ - El Mizouni returns to Cambridge on loan

Idris El Mizouni has joined Cambridge United on loan until the end of the season. Picture: CUFC Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two club Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season.

The one-cap Tunisian international returns to a club where he enjoyed a successful spell during the 2019/20 season, playing seven times and scoring once before his promising loan was cut short by a knee injury.

Town manager Paul Lambert had been keen for El Mizouni, as well as Armando Dobra, to head out on loan again this season, given the midfield traffic standing between him and a regular spot in the Ipswich first-team.

“I enjoyed my time here last season, I was playing a lot of matches and I knew I had the trust of the manager (Mark Bonner),” El Mizouni told United’s club website. “Also knowing a lot of people at the club already, like the manager and most of the players, I feel like they believe in me and like me, so I’m very pleased to be back.

“I didn’t stay that long last season before I had to leave, but everyone welcomed me in so that’s good and will help me to settle in again.

“The players that have been brought in this summer, means there is a good attacking style of play here, and that’s the way I like to play.

“Every time you go to a club you want it to end on a high, and with the injury last season I finished on a low. So it did feel like I had unfinished business at the club.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner added: “We are delighted to add Idris to the team and are hopeful that like many of the new signings, he can fit seamlessly into our style. Knowing many of the players and staff, and having spent a short but successful spell with us last year, this loan gives him an opportunity to pick up where he left off.

“We know he is tenacious and will add further creativity to our attacking options, and his arrival gives us greater competition throughout the midfield and attacking units. Idris’ challenge now is to make the most of this opportunity, add value to our squad, and help us continue building towards the team we want to become.”

El Mizouni will wear the No.18 shirt and will be eligible to make his first appearance in this Saturday’s clash with Tranmere Rovers.