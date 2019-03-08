Thunderstorms

'To wear the shirt fills me with pride and happiness' - El Mizouni on his Tunisia debut

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 June 2019

Idris El Mizouni made his Tunisia debut recently. Photo: Steve Waller

Idris El Mizouni made his Tunisia debut recently. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has spoken of his pride after making his full international debut for Tunisia.

Idris El Mizouni broke into Ipswich's senior side towards the end of last season. Picture PagepixIdris El Mizouni broke into Ipswich's senior side towards the end of last season. Picture Pagepix

El Mizouni, who made his Ipswich debut towards the end of last season, came off the bench for Tunisia in their 2-0 friendly victory over Iraq last weekend.

The teenager, born in Paris but qualifying for Tunisia through his father, has previously won two caps for his country's Under-23 side and was proud to make his senior debut recently.

"I'm really proud to have been called up, to be able to wear the shirt fills me with pride and happiness," El Mizouni said.

"The squad has a great atmosphere and I've been made to feel really welcome.

"I already know Moatez Zemzemi (of Strasbourg) and Assil Jaziri (of Nice), and whilst I don't know any of the others, we've been getting to know each other, and it's been a great experience."

Tunisia are taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later this summer, but El Mizouni has not been included in the squad for the tournament.

