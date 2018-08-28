Impressive Bury hit five goals to sink Witham Town

Bury Town centre-half Kyran Clements (No. 6) and striker Cemal Ramadan prepare to threaten from another corner. The Bues were 3-0 up by half-time against Witham. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town 5 Witham Town 2

Bury Town players celebrate Cemal Ramadan's second minute opening goal, near the corner flag. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town players celebrate Cemal Ramadan's second minute opening goal, near the corner flag. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town cemented their sixth-placed position with a slick attacking display, puncuated by a few defensive lapses, in a big home win over Witham Town tonight, in front of a crowd of 245.

Cemal Ramadan, Ryan Horne, Ollie Hughes and Kyran Clements (2) were all on target for Ben Chenery’s men, with Toby Aromolaran replying with a brace for the Essex visitors.

Bury played some dazzling football, on the front foot, especially during the opening half-hour, and they were deservedly 3-0 up at the break.

They certainly put the disappointment of last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Maldon & Tiptree behind them very quickly, with Ramadan breaking the deadlock inside the first two minutes.

Witham Town, under the cosh, are set to defend another corner with Kevin Coyle (No.3) on the goal-line, against Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Witham Town, under the cosh, are set to defend another corner with Kevin Coyle (No.3) on the goal-line, against Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury thought they should have won an early corner, but ironically they scored from the goal-kick that was awarded, Ramadan bursting clear of the back-line to beat onrushing keeper Luca Collins with a clinical finish.

It was one-way traffic as the hosts continued to look likely to score from every attack – and there were many of them during an entertaining evening.

Danger-man Hughes threatened on the 20-minute mark, when he headed over the bar from a corner.

However, that elusive second goal finally arrived in the 25th minute, thanks to a speculative long-range shot by Horne. The midfielder’s 25-yard daisycutter beat the despairing dive of Collins and ended up nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

Witham did have a better spell, towards the end of the first half, Blues keeper Luis Tibbles doing well to race off his line to prevent Jonny Ashman from scoring.

But Bury added a third goal in the 43rd minute to effectively kill off the game, Hughes rising high to head home Jake Chambers-Shaw’s corner from close range.

Witham started the second period in more positive fashion, and slack home defending allowed Aromolaran to smash home in style on 51 minutes.

However, Bury restored their three-goal advantage just six minutes later, via a deadly finish by Clements. The towering centre-half headed home a corner.

Aromolaran bagged his second goal of the game, with 15 minutes remaining, but Clements headed home his second from an 80th minute corner to seal victory.

BURY: Tibbles, Scott, Stafford, Fenn, Miller, Clements, Horne, Jolland (sub Robinson, 66), Hughes, Ramdan (sub Machaya, 46), Chambers-Shaw (sub White, 81). Unused subs: Kennedy,Bugg.

WITHAM: Collins, Norton, Coyle, Owusu, Ahern, Tirvanhu, Ashman, Christian-Law, Odukoya, Aromolaran, Foster. Unused subs:Watson, Mallett, Cerrulli, Lelliott.

Attendance: 245